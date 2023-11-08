Below Deck Med’s Chef Jack Luby says entire cast “needed therapy” after Season 8

After all of the interior arguments in Season 8 of Below Deck Med, Jack Luby says everyone reached their breaking point.

Season 8 is only a few episodes in and viewers are already over it. It’s to the point that fans are asking for Mediterranean to go back to the double-episode-per-week format to finish it as soon as possible.

From the drama between Nat & Tumi to Kyle lashing out at Jessika, there hasn’t been a dull moment since the very beginning.

One of the newcomers of the season is heavy-accented Chef Jack Luby. Despite a few awkward food errors caught on-screen, he’s been a standout so far.

But with this season being his introduction to the Below Deck franchise and reality TV general, Jack might be realizing he bit off more than he could chew.

Bravo Jack Luby from Below Deck Med Season 8

What did Below Deck Med’s Jack say about Season 8?

On November 7, Jack spoke with FoodSided and reflected on how the season has been going so far. And even from his perspective, Season 8 has almost been too much to handle.

He said, “I think that everyone needed therapy after this season. I’m a happy-go-lucky person and wanted to stay above the drama, but sometimes it is unavoidable. That bad vibe is unavoidable and you can’t just tell a person to get out.”

The reality TV star also revealed one of his biggest challenges when it came to serving up great food during the show’s charters.

Simply put Jack explained, “I’ve never been to America and guests wanted American food.”

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.