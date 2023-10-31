Below Deck Med fans blast Chef Jack after rookie error in kitchen

From not cooking eggs the right away to a major sanitary error, Below Deck Med’s Chef Jack Luby is not doing so well.

Even though he’s not stirring up the pot between the other crew members, Chef Jack Luby isn’t getting a 5-star rating among viewers.

For starters, because of his very strong Liverpool accent, no one can understand what he’s saying half of the time.

Then, there’s how he handles himself in the kitchen. Not only did he epically fail to cook eggs properly for a charter guest, but he complained when the customers had dietary restrictions as if they were being a major inconvenience to him.

Needless to say, he’s not the fan-favorite chef of Below Deck Mediterranean so far. And this moment during Episode 6 just proved it.

What did Jack Luby from Below Deck Med Season 8 do?

In Episode 6 while he was cooking, Jack was seen tasting the dish he was making in a pot. He used a spoon, ate off of the spoon, and put it back in the pot without cleaning it.

Disgusted, viewers quickly took to the Below Deck Facebook group to discuss the gross on-screen moment.

One fan wrote, “Did I really see chef taste from the spoon and put it back in the pot???”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “They are supposed to change silverware every time they taste something! The main word is “suppose”! Lol.”

What’s worse is the fact that he ended up serving the dish to the charter guests. And if he didn’t recognize the error this time, it’s a safe assumption that he might have been doing that every time he’s cooked on the yacht.

