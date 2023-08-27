Below Deck Guests: Who are Michelle Harrington and Beck Mattson?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 featured Sentry Foods owner Michelle Harrington, partner Beck Mattson, and family as they journeyed on the Northern Sun Yacht.

TV series Below Deck has been an immediate hit since its first release in 2013. Since then, the show has had multiple spin-off series like Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Down Under is the Australian variant of the show, where a crew films the struggles of a crew working aboard an over 150-foot-long superyacht on a six-week charter.

Renting out these boats for a holiday isn’t cheap. Especially not Season 2 Yacht Northern Sun. So who are the couple Michelle Harrington and Beck Mattson who featured in season 2 and tipped $17.5k for a one-night stay?

Below Deck Down Under’s kindest guests

While Margot debates whether to tell Harry that she doesn’t see a romantic future between them, a couple dubbed by some as “the nicest charter guests” board the Northern Sun in Episode 10 of Below Deck Season 2.

Enter Michelle Harrington and partner Beck Mattson, who are staying on the Northern Sun for a single night. Culver, Jaimee, Adam, and the rest of the crew frantically prepare for the new guests.

But they turn out to be what fans think are some of the nicest people to ever join the show. Their demands were simple – on their one night stay with their family, all the couple ask for is a holiday themed main mean. That’s it.

How much did they tip the crew for their 24-hour stay? Michelle Harrington, owner of 11 Sentry Food stores across Wisconsin, and partner Beck Mattson tipped the crew $17.5k, which combined with their attitude and family-oriented values earned them the spot as some of the favorite guests the show has had.

But season 2 of Below Deck Down Under hasn’t always been as calm as this, with previous Below Deck episodes reported on by Dexerto featuring some shocking twists and turns.