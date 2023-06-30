Below Deck Down Under: Where is Benny Crawley now?

Benny Crawley had a rocky start on Below Deck Down Under before the deckhand found his footing. But where is the deckhand now that filming has wrapped?

Below Deck Down Under’s first season saw deckhand Benny Crawley struggle to adjust to life working on a superyacht.

In particular, Crawley’s ongoing feud with his Bosun Jamie Sayed caused ongoing tensions amongst the crew. However, with Captain Jason’s support, Crawley ultimately found his rhythm and was able to finish the season.

But with Down Under renewed for a second season and Crawley not set to return, viewers are wondering what he is up to these days.

Peacock Crawley ended the season on a high note, despite his rocky start.

Crawley and Sayed struggled to work together throughout their time on Below Deck, frequently butting heads.

Crawley considered the Bosun to be too critical and uptight, telling Daily Mail Australia that “It was actually really intense. A lot of the time I was having to watch my back.”

Whereas Sayed wasn’t impressed by Crawley’s work ethic, claiming “He just came on to have fun.”

Crawley had taken a break from yachting and had also lost both his parents prior to joining Below Deck, which Sayed felt influenced the deckhand’s work.

Despite Sayed telling The Daily Dish that he believes Crawley “should’ve been fired right at the start”, Crawley finished the season with some guidance from his captain.

Since filming, Crawley and Sayed are no longer on speaking terms as the former was not happy to hear some of the comments made about him while watching the show.

Crawley has since moved to Mexico, traveled with his girlfriend Lieke Selis, and taken up Mindful Scalping — for which he offers private and group coaching.

