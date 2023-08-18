Below Deck Down Under viewers think Margot needs to friendzone Harry

Harry and Margot from Below Deck Down Under

Following Margot and Harry’s failed date, fans of Below Deck Down Under are convinced their “boatmance” must come to an end.

Below Deck Down Under viewers are already getting sick and tired of Harry and Margot’s “boatmance.”

Harry prepared a date with Margot in season 2 episode 9, accompanied by a charcuterie board and the most perfect sunset view. Yet despite the romantic setup, viewers believe there was a severe lack of chemistry between the shipmates.

Even Margot admitted that the date didn’t go well, confessing to the cameras that the conversation was lacking.

Despite Harry’s best efforts in trying to win over Margot, the Wisconsin native has been wishy-washy about her feelings for the deckhand from the start. Because of their lack of natural chemistry, fans are convinced that she needs to “rip off the bandaid” and friendzone him already.

Below Deck Down Under fans want Harry and Margot to end things

Harry from Below Deck Down Under has been set on winning Margot over since day one. At first, Margot said that she didn’t see the 24-year-old in a romantic light. Yet as time passed, the stewardess began to entertain a potential relationship with him.

Although Margot clearly adores Harry, her feelings for him seem to be more platonic than anything else. For Harry, it doesn’t seem like his romantic longing for Margot is going to fizzle out anytime soon.

Because it doesn’t seem as though they’re on the same page, fans think Margot has an obligation to turn Harry down so he can move on.

“I’m sorry but Margot seems like she’s forcing herself to like Harry,” one fan noted on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit.

“This is def a one-sided thing,” another responded. “She should probably just own up that she’s just not into him.”

Another fan commented, “Yeah, does she know she doesn’t have to like someone back just because they’re interested in her?”

Keep watching Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to see what comes of Harry and Margot’s relationship.