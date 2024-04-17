Below Deck crew member threatens to expose “the truth” about Season 11

Ben Willoughby from Below Deck Season 11 hinted that he wanted to expose the truth about the show on social media.

Ben Willoughby revealed that he had a difficult experience while filming Below Deck Season 11, and has shared vague social media posts about it.

The Bosun did an Instagram Q&A on April 16, and his responses were reposted on Reddit. Many of his answers put the show in a negative light and hinted that viewers didn’t see everything that happened on camera.

One fan asked if he would come back for another season of Below Deck, and Ben said, “I once used to love Below Deck.”

When another fan wondered why he said he used to love the show, he replied, “There’s too much that isn’t seen. I’m at a crossroads as the whether the truth needs to be told or I don’t let this consume me anymore.”

Ben received a question about whether there’s an upcoming episode that he might be really anxious for the world to see and responded, “Not really, I can’t control the edit. I know what I stood for in these episodes to come. The entire production team knew the crap I had to deal with this season.”

The Below Deck star denied rumors that he was fired by Captain Kerry Titheradge and claimed that it’s a “shame” that certain parts of the season won’t be aired on the show.

Ben also noted that some crew members are given either better or worse edits that are different from how they really are in person.

Although Ben has expressed that he’s not happy with the way things went down this season, hopefully, he’ll be able to reveal more of the truth at the Season 11 reunion.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

