Love Island is a hugely popular reality dating franchise with millions of fans all over the world, but is the show scripted? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island is one of the most popular reality dating shows, and the series has multiple different spin-offs for a number of countries.

The show sees a group of contestants enter a luxurious villa, where they will spend weeks getting to know each other in the hopes of finding love and making it until the end of the season.

Eliminations happen regularly, and twists such as the wildly popular Casa Amor can end up making or breaking couples on the show.

Many fans have wondered whether Love Island is scripted — if you’re wondering the same, we have everything you need to know.

ITV2 Love Island is popular around the world.

Is Love Island scripted?

No, Love Island is not scripted.

In a statement to Metro, the show reportedly said: “As anyone who watches the show regularly would know, Love Island is a combination of reality and produced elements that are reflective of what’s happening in the villa, and is a fair and accurate representation of villa life.

“It is absolutely untrue to suggest that Love Island is fake, staged, or scripted. The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.”

However, it is also worth noting that former Love Island contestants have claimed the producers do suggest that certain conversations take place.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

