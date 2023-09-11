Love Island’s Whitney reveals the moment she wanted to leave the show

There was a time when Whitney Adebayo from Season 10 of Love Island UK contemplated leaving the villa.

Arguably one of the fan-favorites from the entire Love Island UK Season 10 is Whitney Adebayo.

From her relatable mood to her loving relationship with Lochan Nowacki, there’s no wonder that she and her partner ended up in the finale and finished in second place under Jess & Sammy.

But, it wasn’t always a pleasant experience for her. Now that Whitney has been outside of the villa for a while, she just spoke out about the time she wanted to leave the show.

Did Love Island’s Whitney want to leave Season 10?

On September 6, Whitney appeared on the Saving Grace podcast to discuss her experience on the season. And she did not hold back from talking about how the dating scene on the show was different for her.

She said, “Production’s telling you, ‘talk to these boys, talk to these boys’ and I’m not like that. I don’t chase man. Do you know what I mean? For them to tell me, ‘go and talk to this person’ I’m friends with the girls. I’d rather just chill with them.”

The reality TV star further admitted that it was Casa Amor that almost brought her to her breaking point.

Whitney added, “I don’t wanna be looking for man. At Casa, I was like ‘this is too much’. You lot, just remove me. Just remove me. It was just too much.”

If she hadn’t kept her head held high and stayed on the show, she would have never met Lochan. There was light at the end of the tunnel!

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK, make sure to check our page here.