90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie accused of “getting off easy” at Tell-All

Natalie Mordovtseva discussed her relationship with Josh Weinstein at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, but fans think she wasn’t being held accountable.

Natalie Mordovtseva had a difficult time with Josh Weinstein on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and tried to clarify their relationship status at the Tell-All.

She’s currently not dating Josh, but said he was over at her house the night before the Tell-All. This was confusing to the rest of the cast, who believed they were in a ‘friends with benefits’ situation.

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans accused Natalie of blaming Josh at the Tell-All instead of being held accountable for her part in their relationship.

Article continues after ad

“They need to play the clips of natalie running back to michael in front of josh.. to address that the second she was done with josh she thought she could use michael to have a kid,” the original poster wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Fully agree, she always gets off so easy. I think it’s bc anytime anything is brought up all she does is point fingers and break down crying and pretend there’s a language barrier like she’s not understanding. She won’t actually sit there and be accountable for anything,” another fan agreed.

“I agree! Natalie needs to be held accountable. They made it seem like it’s all Josh’s fault and the way she was talking like these things just happened to her, like she didn’t actively choose this, was annoying,” a third fan added.

Article continues after ad

TLC Natalie and Josh on 90 Day: The Single Life

Natalie chose to move to LA to be with Josh, even though he hid a lot of his personal life from her and wasn’t sure where their relationship stood.

Fans think that Natalie didn’t try to get a job or an apartment herself and purposely expected Josh to help her with everything for a storyline.

Article continues after ad

When Natalie’s plans didn’t work out and Josh wasn’t pulling his weight in the relationship, she immediately ran back to her ex Mike Youngquist, but he also rejected her.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.