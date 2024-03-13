90 Day Fiancé fans praise Mike for putting his foot down with Natalie

Natalie Mordovtseva asked her ex-husband Mike Youngquist to have a baby with her on 90 Day: The Single Life, and fans applauded him for finally being honest.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s journey on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 didn’t go as planned when she realized her ‘American Dream’ wasn’t coming true.

When Natalie decided to break up with Josh because he didn’t want kids, she tried to find a way to fulfill her dream of being a mother by asking her ex-husband Mike Youngquist to have a baby with her.

Mike denied Natalie’s request to have a child and said he was ready to move on and start dating again, but still resents her for leaving him.

He claimed that she was using him as her “backup plan” because she couldn’t live the life she wanted, and wants to finalize their divorce.

Natalie and Mike reunite on 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiancé fans applaud Mike for seeing through Natalie

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans praised Mike for being honest with Natalie because of her unrealistic expectations to get back together with him after leaving.

“Thank god Michael put his foot down. She’s unhinged,” one fan wrote.

“I have a feeling that Mike has been waiting years to say this!” another fan added.

“Mike said it best, Natalie doesn’t know what she really wants she just wants to hurry up and get to the finish line of a husband and kids,” a third fan chimed in.

90 Day Fiancé fans feel that Natalie has used men on the show to have children for years now, and are happy that Mike became the voice of reason.

They believe that she came to America in search of fame, and when she finally made it to Los Angeles, she became more appreciative of her relationship with Mike.

Now that Mike won’t take Natalie back, she will have to take some time to figure out what she wants in life since he wasn’t willing to give into her games anymore.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.