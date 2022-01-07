First look at Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 operator leaked

Images of the new Rainbow Six operator – coming in Year 7, Season 1 – seem to have been leaked on Reddit and social media. Some players though, don’t think she looks like an R6 character at all.

Rainbow Six Y7S1 will hit servers and go live in early March 2022.

On January 7 however, leaked images of the brand new operator coming were posted to Reddit, giving fans an early surprise preview.

We already knew a bit about this new character from previous leaks, but this was the first time we got to see actual images of her.

Images of new Rainbow Six operator “Kiba” leaked

The above images were posted to the Rainbow Six subreddit, and show the newest operator named Kiba. The operator herself is rocking a black and gold coat with a matching mask.

Her name matches previous leaks, which revealed an ability called the “Kiba Barrier,” though we don’t know exactly how it will work. Her weapon and gadget loadouts are in the second photo, followed by how she’ll appear in the menu. Finally, we get a solid look at her name and logo in the last image.

Another detail is the kunai featured next to her name and in her model. These could make up one of her in-game abilities, but we just don’t know enough to say for sure yet.

While she does look sleek, some Siege players don’t think she fits with the game at all.

