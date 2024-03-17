Former Ferrari star backs Lewis Hamilton to win record eighth F1 title on one condition

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to win a record eighth world title at Ferrari by former F1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella, so long as the team provide him with a worthy car.

Hamilton sent shockwaves around the paddock when he announced that he would leave Mercedes at the end of the current season.

The seven-time world champion will replace Carlos Sainz, who is currently recovering following an operation to treat appendicitis, from the start of the 2025 season.

Driving alongside Charles Leclerc, Hamilton clearly believes that his best shot at an elusive record-breaking eighth drivers’ title will be with the Scuderia.

Article continues after ad

Fisichella: Lewis Hamilton can win eighth title at Ferrari

And speaking exclusively to Dexerto, on behalf of Instant Casinos, Fisichella stated that if Ferrari can get their car right, Hamilton has every chance of making history.

“First of all, nobody expected that,” he said. “When the news came out, I thought it was fake news because you think about Lewis winning for so many years with Mercedes.

Article continues after ad

“We didn’t expect Lewis to leave Mercedes but especially also, we didn’t expect to see Ferrari signing him.”

“It’s great,” he added when asked for his thoughts on the move. “I think it is great for him. It’s great for everybody, for Formula 1, for the fans. And it will be interesting to follow them next year.

Article continues after ad

“Obviously something in his mindset will have changed. Moving to a new team, there is some level of expectation. If Ferrari can give him a good car, I’m sure he can fight for the championship.”

Hamilton and the rest of the grid will be back in action next weekend as F1 returns for the Australian Grand Prix at the iconic Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne.