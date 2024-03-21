Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes? Red Bull star responds to Toto Wolff comments

F1 champion Max Verstappen has admitted that he was flattered to hear Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff express his desire to sign the Red Bull star, as rumours of his move to the Silver Arrows continue to swirl.

The 26-year-old has dominated the sport since he claimed his first world championship in 2021. Having won three successive titles, Verstappen is now looking to follow in Sebastian Vettel’s footsteps and win four titles in a row at Red Bull.

The Dutchman is well on his way to doing so, as he looks to follow up victories in Bahrain and Jeddah with a third at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

Article continues after ad

And yet despite his roaring success with Red Bull – a rumour has begun to swirl that would send shockwaves through the sport.

In the wake of Lewis Hamilton’s pending move to Ferrari in 2025 – amid a backdrop of uncertainty regarding the Red Bull leadership – claims are now emerging that Verstappen could be set to team up with Toto Wolff at Mercedes.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know.

Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?

It would not be F1 without a silly season rumor or two for fans to sink their teeth into. Yet after Hamilton to Ferrari proved to be no laughing matter, the Silver Arrows could find themselves replacing one multiple world champion with another.

Article continues after ad

According to German outlet Auto Motor und Sport, Verstappen is the lead candidate to fill Hamilton’s vacant seat at Mercedes alongside George Russell.

The news comes as Jos Verstappen, the Red Bull star’s father, was pictured alongside Mercedes team principal Wolff at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

What has Toto Wolff said about Max Verstappen?

“I’d love to have him,” said Wolff. “But first we need to sort out our car. I think we owe it to our drivers, George [Russell] and Lewis, to improve the car and give them equipment that is good before dreaming about the future next year.”

What has Verstappen said about joining Mercedes?

“It is always nice to hear that,” he said in response to Wolff’s comments.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Toto and I have had our moments. That is normal between two teams battling for the championship but the respect has always been there.

“From my side it doesn’t change anything. I don’t know what will happen after 2028, if I will stay in F1 or continue, or sign a new deal [with Red Bull]. But that is why I signed the deal in the first place. I am happy within the team and it is my intention to be here in the end.”

Does Verstappen have a break clause in his Red Bull contract?

Verstappen’s current contract with Red Bull is set to expire in 2028.

Yet a report from F1 Insider claims that there is a break clause that would allow him to leave the team should another key Red Bull figure, Helmut Marko, leave the team.

Article continues after ad

What is the latest on Christian Horner’s future as Red Bull team principal?

Horner faced accusations of inappropriate behaviour by a Red Bull Racing employee before the season started.

The Red Bull chief was cleared of misconduct last week by the racing team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after the conclusion of their investigation.

Article continues after ad

The following day, an email from an anonymous account leaked messages to the media that were allegedly linked to the case.

Horner has remained in his job, with his wife – former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell – at his side for the season-opening race in Bahrain.

What has Jos Verstappen said about Christian Horner?

After his son won the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen senior told the Daily Mail:

Article continues after ad

“There is tension here while [Horner] remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

When does Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari?

The move that opens the door for Verstappen to potentially join Mercedes will not go through until 2025.

The seven-time world champion has one final season at Mercedes before he replaces the outgoing Carlos Sainz to drive alongside Charles Leclerc for the Scuderia next year.

When is the next F1 race?

F1 returns this Sunday in Australia – here is all you need to know ahead of lights out.

Article continues after ad