Project Cars 3: Release date, gameplay changes, cars, more

With the next installment in the Project Cars franchise, Project Cars 3, landing on August 28, we've compiled a list of everything that we know about the sim so far. We'll be updating this article as news breaks, so be sure to keep coming back to check for updates.

With its official release date confirmed for August 28, the latest version of hardcore sim-racing series Project Cars 3 has a lot to live up to.

Advertisement

Although it could be frustrating at times, Project Cars 2 was widely hailed as one of the best sim racing games out there, s0 can PC3 match up to its predecessor's success?

When does Project Cars 3 come out?

Project Cars 3 has a confirmed release date for August 28 2020, we don't have to wait long for the next installment in the Project Cars franchise.

Advertisement

Will it be available on next-gen consoles?

Project cars 3 will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC at its initial release, though there is no word as of yet whether it will be updated to feature on Sony and Microsofts' next-generation consoles.

Game modes in Project Cars 3

With Project Cars 2 having been centred around the linear career mode that sees you advance from weekend racer to Le Mans hero, Project Cars 3 has taken these foundations and expanded on them significantly, delivering a rich and immersive game in both single- and multi-player modes.

The Career mode in Project Cars 3 has received a complete overhaul, with drivers now earning XP as they progress through the ranks, while progression no longer being solely focused around race results.

Advertisement

It seems that PC3 has a more arcade-style approach to its career mode, mentioning "mini objectives" that can be completed to earn bonus XP and speed up career progress, likely unlocking new races and championships.

You can also now use vehicles from your single-player garage in career mode, meaning all the hard work you put into upgrading and tweaking your cars won't go to waste as soon as you want to work your way through the game.

The single-player (non-career) mode has also been switched up for the third installment in the Project Cars series.

Advertisement

You can now own, build, personalize, and modify your own car collection using in-game credits (the developers have been very quick to point out there is no micro/in-game transactions using real money) along with the ability to loan any car you want for custom events and multiplayer races.

The online multiplayer for Project Cars 2 could be somewhat clunky at times, though it seems that the online platform has been completely redesigned for Project Cars 3.

Skill-based matchmaking will ensure that you're always racing against other opponents at a similar level to you, based on your pace and safety rating rather than just your in-game level.

Keeping with the more arcade styling of Project Cars 3, in addition to the serious racing modes online, there are also multiplayer 'games' such as 'breakout' along with pace-setter challenges which take your best time over 3 laps, and scheduled 'official' events which have set car/track combinations.

There are also now divisional leaderboards to fight for, along with challenges and community events in all-new 'rivals' mode.

Project Cars 3 official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsHBiHTXcUA

What tracks and cars are in Project Cars 3?

While Project Cars 2 had an impressive roster of cars and hyper-realistic tracks (along with some fictional tracks thrown in for good measure) PC3 blows it out of the water.

Featuring over 200 cars from manufacturers such as Chevrolet and Ford up to Ferrari and Rimac, vehicle customization opens up even more options for vehicles meaning you'll nearly never get bored of driving the same vehicle over and over again.

Tracks are a major part of the Project Cars experience, and PC3 certainly delivers. Containing over 120 layouts from a mixture of 49 real and fictional locations, from the streets of Havana to Dubai Aerodrome and a myriad of places in between.

Read more: Ridiculously expensive supercar crashes are painful to watch

Not only is this an impressive track list, but any recurring tracks from Project Cars 2 have been updated to reflect any real-world changes that have been made since they were seen in PC2.

There are some unusual absentees though, with fan favorites such as Spa Francorchamps and Le Mans being missing from the track list, despite oddballs such as Azure Coast making their way into the game.

Does Project Cars 3 have vehicle customization?

One of the standout new features of Project Cars 3 is the inclusion of vehicle customization, something that up until now had been sorely lacking from the series.

Instead of simply being given a vehicle (which you could fine-tune in the pre-race menu) you can now take your chosen vehicle(s) on a so-called 'journey' as you progress through the ranks.

Read more: Tesla mega drag race produces surprising results

This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for players, as they are able to modify the power outputs, appearance and handling characteristics of their cars. It also opens up the vehicle roster significantly, as instead of cars being confined to their starting classes, they can be upgraded to progress through the ranks along with the player.

These upgrades have been designed to fit with the realistic simulation ethos of Project Cars 3, so don't expect any Forza Horizon-style 'arcade' upgrades.

Should you wish to add a turbocharger to your car for example, the software will mimic how this would affect your power and torque outputs, and affect your car's on-track handling and performance characteristics accordingly.

Dave Kirk, principal physics programmer explains: " The upgrades work using the underlying physics [...] If you’re building a car with just engine power, but were already lacking grip, you’ll struggle even more. If you just put better tyres on a car, you won’t increase your top speed on straights, beyond getting a faster exit from the previous corner."

Is Project Cars 3 still a racing simulator?

One of the biggest selling points of Project Cars 2 was the hardcore simulation-focused physics model which was geared towards being as realistic as possible. While newcomers to the game often struggled with the steep learning curve, once mastered it proved to be an immersive and richly rewarding racing simulation.

Project Cars 3 seems to be deviating from this hardcore physics-over-everything approach, with its squeaky-clean, brightly-colored graphics hinting at a shift to being more user-friendly. This has been confirmed by the developers, with PC3 aiming to be the most 'approachable' game in the series.

It seems that the developers have listened to fans with regards to this steep learning curve, and are aiming to "lower the bar for newcomers whilst keeping the authenticity and realism in place for the more experienced fanbase" suggesting a more linear difficulty adjustment mode, rather than systems simply being on/off or having minimal adjustment.

The driver aids have also been tweaked to be "better aligned with how those systems work in the real world" and are fully adjustable depending on the player's level of skill.