5 top-speed Autobahn runs that are so fast they're terrifying

Tourists and petrol heads flock to Germany to drive on the world-famous Autobahn. Famed for its sections of unrestricted roads, drivers are able to legally push their cars to the limits of their performance on public roads.

Despite the majority of the Autobahn, Germany's highway network, being restricted to between 68 and 75 mph, there are sections in rural areas that are legally de-restricted, meaning drivers can go as fast as they see safe and fit to do so.

Advertisement

These de-restricted areas have become a haven for high-performance car owners, as it allows them to test out the top speed and full performance of their cars without breaking any speed limits or risking losing their driving license.

Naturally, many drivers upload their Autobahn runs online for the world to enjoy. Here are five of the best from YouTube.

Advertisement

Bentley Flying Spur hits 211mph

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLlt6mRkdgk

Showing that you don't need a lightweight purpose-built supercar to hit high speeds; AutoTopNL takes the all-new Bentley Flying Spur up to an incredible 340km (211mph) top speed.

Given that Bentley is known for producing no-holds-barred luxury cars, the fact that this 2.437 kg barge can reach such high speeds is incredible. It also appears to do so with ease, remaining composed and seemingly comfortable even at the limit of its performance.

Tesla Model S P100D top speed run

While the Bentley Flying Spur video above is shocking as the car is able to achieve such speeds despite so heavy and luxurious, this video of a Tesla Model S is shocking as it is so quiet.

Read more: DailyDrivenExotics questioned by police over alleged street racing

Despite being pushed to the upper limits of its performance and reaching an impressive 142mph, the Tesla Model S does so with spaceship-like silence and smoothness, with only the road noise giving any sort of audible indication of the speeds that are being reached.

Advertisement

Lamborghini Huracan brings the thunder

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWWhzfNQYRI

In complete contrast to the Tesla Model S run, this Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 makes an incredible amount of noise as AutoTopNL pushes it up to an incredible speed of 212mph.

The custom-fitted Akraprovic exhaust sounds absolutely biblical as the car is launched off the starting line, with plenty of pops and bangs on overrun as the driver lets off the throttle.

As the Huracan reaches the upper echelons of its performance, the V10 engine of the Huracan reaches a glorious crescendo and deafens the unsuspecting drivers that it flies past at well over 120mph.

Advertisement

BMW M5 passes the Police as if they were standing still

The Autobahn must be one of the only places worldwide where you'd be able to get away with flying past the police at over 180mph, but that's exactly what Cars on Autobahn did while behind the wheel of this BMW F90 M5.

Seeing that the police were also apparently responding to a blue-light call, it is shocking how easily this high-performance sedan passed them, almost as if the police car was standing still.

The M5 also seems perfectly happy sitting at over 190mph for prolonged periods, which is even more surprising when you learn that it is a 5-seat executive sedan that is perfectly capable of being a comfortable, usable everyday family car.

1239hp Tuned Toyota Supra pushed to the limit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvh2HYIyBAs

With a massive turbo, rear-wheel drive, and very limited driver aids; This heavily modified Toyota Supra proves to be a handful for AutoTopNL to drive.

The massive turbo suffers from severe lag, meaning that the full amount of power is only available at around 7k rpm. This means that the car has to be pushed to the top of the rev range in each gear to get the most out of it.

Being RWD with so much power also means the Supra struggles to stick to the road when the turbo kicks in, proving to be a real challenge for the driver.

Mix that in with the incredible noise from the engine and turbo, and this is one of the most visceral, most challenging cars ever featured on AutoTopNL's channel.

Remember that these videos are filmed on de-restricted roads, and the drivers are highly-skilled professionals. Do not attempt this style of driving on any other roads, or without proper tuition.