Ridiculously expensive supercar crashes are painful to watch

Just because you have a few extra zeroes on the end of your bank balance doesn't mean you're a better driver, as these supercar owners prove. Keen to show off their latest purchase, these inexperienced drivers often under-estimate the performance of their vehicles, resulting in disaster.

The myth that fast car = fast driver is certainly not true, as so often showcased by the thousands of videos on the internet. Crashing these eye-wateringly expensive cars must be painful to the driver's ego and their bank balance, but sometimes it even hurts to watch as a viewer. Here's some of the best (or worst) around:

Gembella Mirage GT crashes in New York

This gorgeous limited-edition Gembella Mirage GT is based on the iconic Porsche Carrera GT. Costing over $820,000 and 1 of only 25 made, this isn't the driver's first rodeo; He has a past history of crashing supercars and sports cars, having previously totaled a McLaren and a Lamborghini Murcielago SV.

He didn't stick around to confess either, as witness videos show him attempting to drive off after the impact before losing control again and coming to a stop.

McLaren 720s crashes into parked Audi R8

Crashing a supercar is bad enough on its own, but crashing one supercar into another is a nightmare. Given that the 720S retails upwards from $301,000 and the R8 from around $258,000 this is one expensive collision.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened here. It seems that the driver of the 720s was eager to show off its performance along what appears to be a side street in Toronto, but clearly they didn't appreciate the force that the McLaren would launch forward at.

Having lost control of the McLaren, the driver then spins into an unsuspecting parked Audi R8. Thankfully everyone walked away apparently unhurt from the crash, but both cars were totally wrecked, and the driver's ego probably wasn't in the best shape either.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante crashes in London

A classic case of trying hard to show off and running out of talent, this young supercar owner's day ended badly.

Following a supercar event in central London, the owner of this gorgeous $280,000 Lamborghini Huracan Performante decided that a crowded urban street would be the perfect place to try out the launch control on the Lamborghini.

As expected, it all went wrong. The driver lost control and veered across the road, smacking into a wall and a tree in one (dis)graceful movement. Clearly this owner has more money than sense, though thankfully no one was hurt and hopefully the driver has learned their lesson.

Ferrari California crashed while on test drive

Clip starts at 3:20

Crashing your supercar is a painful experience, but what about crashing one that isn't even yours? Well, that's exactly what happened to the unfortunate driver of this $200,000+ Ferrari California while it was out on a test drive around Maranello, Italy.

Turning left at an intersection, the driver floors the throttle to speed away in dramatic fashion. Unfortunately, when you floor the throttle mid-corner in a rear-wheel-drive car the back end rotates around, causing the car to skid.

Evidently this isn't a very skilled driver, as he is unable to counter-steer and correct the skid in time, resulting in the Ferrari driving head-first into a wall.

By no means is this an exhaustive list of supercar crashes on YouTube, but adding up those prices results in a whopping $1,859,000 worth of crashed cars in these 4 videos alone. Fast cars clearly don't make good drivers.