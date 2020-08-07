Tesla mega drag race produces surprising results

Tesla is renowned for producing some of the fastest, most high-tech electric vehicles (EVs) on the planet. But when you put the entire production range head-to-head, which one will take the crown?

With their iPad - like central tablet screen and pollution-free EV drivetrain, Teslas are often hailed as the start of the mass electric vehicle revolution. That doesn't mean they're boring though, as shown in this drag race between Teslas' entire model range shows.

In typical Elon Musk style, the model range (Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3) spell out 'S3XY' in the right order, much to the amusement of the hosts of the video, Thomas and James from Throttle House.

Pitting Teslas head-to-head in a straight line is nothing new, but seeing the entire range battle it out for the crown is fascinating, along with showcasing the comparison between cars with and without the infamous 'Ludicrous' drag racing mode.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dsgos_b1c6Q

All cheesy 'S3XY' jokes aside, these are some incredibly capable performance vehicles, in particular, the Model S and Model X which both benefit from Ludicrous mode.

These cars also have the so-called 'cheetah mode' which hunches the front of the car down for better weight transfer when launching off the line - perfect for drag racing.

In the first race, the cars are launched from a standing start along the test track. While the Model X does well, the Model S flies out ahead and puts several car lengths between itself and the Model X by the time it crosses the finish line.

To eliminate the advantage that the launch control and 'cheetah mode' settings gave the X and S, the next race was a rolling start.

This proved very surprising in its results, as despite the Model S winning once again by a significant margin, the Model X and Model 3 had a photo-finish, with the Model Y only being around half a car length behind.

It seems that while the Model S is clearly the winner here; Unless you're launching from a standing start, there really isn't much in it.

This is especially impressive when you consider the price difference of the Model S performance ($99,900) and the Model 3 performance ($56,990) - for a few seconds difference you'd pay a whopping $42,910 more for the Model S Performance.