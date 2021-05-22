Dexerto launches Curveball: New Valorant esports show - Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports & influencer media group, is pleased to announce their flagship show focusing on the fledgling esports scene around Valorant: Curveball.

The video series — following upon the unfiltered nature of Dexerto’s popular Call of Duty League series, Reverse Sweep — features a number of Valorant’s popular talent and personalities, including caster and general manager James ‘BanKs’ Banks, caster and analyst Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, and coach Danny ‘fRoD’ Montaner.

Curveball will be hosted around the key beats of the Valorant esports circuit, starting with the game’s first LAN competition: VCT Stage 2 Masters, taking place in Reykjavík, Iceland.

What is Curveball?

Curveball is Dexerto’s flagship Valorant esports series, where fans can expect two opinionated, hard-hitting, and engaging shows around each prominent event throughout the season.

Our on-air experts will break down each tournament’s major talking points and discuss the stars that compete in them:

Curveball’s Preview Show: Covering the major talking points leading into a major event, BanKs, MitchMan, and fRod will give their bold predictions in ‘ The Recon Bolt ‘ segment and identify the players that fans should watch out for during ‘ The Showstopper ‘ segment.

Covering the major talking points leading into a major event, BanKs, MitchMan, and fRod will give their bold predictions in ‘ ‘ segment and identify the players that fans should watch out for during ‘ ‘ segment. Curveball’s Review Show: Once a given event concludes, they will highlight their memorable moments and the biggest clutch plays in the ‘Run It Back‘ segment, alongside highlighting an event’s unsung heroes and most valuable players in ‘The Shock Bolt‘ segment.

How to watch Curveball

Every episode of Curveball will be available to watch on the Dexerto Valorant YouTube channel and Dexerto.com. Highlights from each show will be available on the Dexerto Valorant Esports Twitter and YouTube!

Meet your Curveball Hosts

While we’ll regularly have new faces join the desk, let’s meet the usual suspects:

James ‘BanKs’ Banks

Having taken to the stage as broadcast talent from the very beginning of Valorant esports, James ‘BanKs’ Banks is a multi-game host and caster that is known for his bold stances and warm conversational skills. He’s also the general manager of Alliance’s Valorant roster.

Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride

MitchMan is BanKs’ former casting partner and right-hand man at Alliance, serving as the team’s analyst alongside casting the biggest events in the Valorant Champions Tour and beyond.

Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner

A former Counter-Strike player, fRoD is best known in Valorant for serving as the head coach of popular sides T1 and beastcoast. Now, he’s raring to give his true views on the game’s fledging competitive arena.

When will Curveball be released?

Fans can expect to enjoy Curveball shows around each major event in the Valorant esports circuit. The debut episode will focus on the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters, starting on May 24, 2021.

About Dexerto

