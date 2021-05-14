Dexerto bolsters Call of Duty League coverage with USAA Insurance partnership - Dexerto

Dexerto’s industry-leading coverage of Call of Duty Esports is getting a boost with the announcement of a strategic partnership with USAA Insurance.

Reverse Sweep, the media group’s flagship Call of Duty League video series, will receive a boost in the form of new segments and unprecedented support from the insurance company until the season closes.

Reverse Sweep and USAA Insurance

Dexerto’s flagship Call of Duty esports series provides CDL fans with three unfiltered shows surrounding every single event during the annual season. In partnership with USAA Insurance, here’s what existing fans have been enjoying and new fans can look forward to:

CDL Review Show: Covering the highs and lows of the action, the team hold nothing back as they break down the biggest moments from the CDL. The shiny-new ‘Got You Covered’ segment, presented by USAA Insurance, sees our esteemed hosts deliver their most clutch moments of each event.

CDL Power Rankings: Enable & Pacman rank the Call of Duty League's teams from worst to best… Which teams suck and which are excelling? Co-presented by USAA Insurance, the guys have you covered.

CDL Preview Show: Rounding out the three-part series, Katie and co. cover all of the pre-event gossip, giving the lowdown on what to expect as we look ahead to the upcoming event. The all-new 'Got You Covered' segment by USAA Insurance recognizes the unsung heroes and predicts which player will be the one to watch in the next tournament.

The Call of Duty Esports coverage doesn’t stop there! USAA Insurance will have a presence across all of the content CDL fans have come to expect from Dexerto, including Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion’s analytical Round 11 segments, every all-access interview, our ever-controversial Power Rankings, and all other surrounding editorial content!

How to watch Reverse Sweep

Each and every episode of Reverse Sweep is available on the Dexerto Call of Duty YouTube channel and Dexerto.com. Keep an eye out for highlights from each show on the Dexerto Call of Duty esports Twitter & YouTube, too.