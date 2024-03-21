You might still be able to catch this rare Gengar in Pokemon Go

A Pokemon Go player was “baffled” after the surprise appearance of an elusive costumed Gengar, but good news, there’s a slim chance you might be able to find it as well.

A Pokemon Go player by the name of u/erehtollehyhw has shared a Reddit post, showing off their impressive catch, namely the rare Sushi Chef costume Gengar, and even in Shiny form. Only available as part of a brief event, the trainer explains they’re “baffled” at its appearance.

However, there’s good news, as there’s a very small chance you might be able to find it as well. Another Pokemon Go player explains in a comment, saying, “I got a costume gengar yesterday as well and it was through completing the showdown in the shadows research. I assume this is how op did it as well.’

Following on, the person behind that comment adds, “It was an old research that was given out automatically around October, I just never got around to finishing it hence why I only just now got the reward.”

In fact, this Gengar was available as part of the Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Special Research called Showdown in the Shadows, so if you are yet to complete all of the tasks, there just might be a Sushi Chef Gengar waiting for you as a reward.

If you want to check for any other costumed pals you may have missed over the years, be sure to check out our guide to every costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go.