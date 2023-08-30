Wife shows off super lucky Hundo Pokemon Go trades with husband

Pokemon Go trades are often considered a bit of a gamble, with stats changing every time you send a friend a Pokemon. However, those stats can always change for the better, which is exactly what one player experienced.

Sure, nothing quite beats filling up your Pokemon Go Pokedex by catching as many Pokemon as you can through events, Research Tasks, and so much more. However, for certain region-locked Pokemon or those you just can’t seem to find, trades are always welcome.

Usually, those trades are a little bit of a gamble, with stats quite often being reduced, depending on the level you and the other trader are at. However, that doesn’t always occur, with one player getting a series of extremely lucky trades with their husband.

Wife shows off series of super lucky trades with husband

Posting onto Reddit, one user shared three trades they recently completed with their husband, detailing three Hundos and two Lucky Pokemon. Accompanying the image they explained how they have the “Best husband ever” going onto explain that “he traded me these 3 in the span of 15 minutes.”

Naturally, plenty of Pokemon Go players took to the comments to share their shock and jealousy regarding these insanely lucky trades.

“Damn! You lucky devil” exclaimed one user, with others sharing the same sentiment. However, plenty of fans took to the comment to show just how lucky these trades were, highlighting how “2 can mega straight away and the 3rd will have a mega release soon,” making the trade “absolutely awesome.”

After a few questions to ascertain the luck seen in the images, the poster shared this piece of information: “This was just crazy luck—we trade every day and this was shocking. We trade a hundo to the other maybe once every few weeks (as in we trade and the IV reroll makes it a hundo), so 3 meta-relevant hundos in 15 minutes is just crazy odds.”

It’s clear that while these trades were entirely down to luck, the Pokemon Go player will certainly have a series of three incredibly powerful Pokemon when they turn into Megas.