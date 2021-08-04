Does Pokemon Unite need a Nintendo Online subscription to play?

Pokemon Unite has finally launched on the Nintendo Switch. Does the multiplayer require a Nintendo Online subscription to play, though? Here is everything you need to know about the popular MOBA.

After months of anticipation, Pokemon Unite has finally made its debut on the Nintendo Switch. The TiMi Studios title has brought the wildly popular Game Freak series to the MOBA genre.

New players looking to jump into the hit release may be wondering if it requires the premium-paid service Nintendo Switch Online. Below we will break down what is required to play the multiplayer.

Does Pokemon Unite require Nintendo Online subscription?

After decades of offering free-online, Nintendo finally took a dive into the premium-paid online subscription with the launch of Nintendo Switch Online in 2018. Select titles require a sub if you want to play with friends. Does Pokemon Unite require a sub?

The shower answer is No. Thankfully TiMi Studios is not only offering the game for free, but Nintendo does NOT require you to have a subscription to jump into online multiplayer MOBA.

A blog posted on the official Pokemon Company’s support website states: “No. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to use the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon UNITE.”

How to play Pokemon Unite on the Nintendo Switch

Because the MOBA does not require a Nintendo Online subscription, players need to simply download the free-to-play title on Nintendo’s eShop.

We will list the quick steps on how to get the online multiplayer below. Those interesting in checking out can give it a shot for free.

Step 1: Boot up your Nintendo Switch and click the eShop icon.

Boot up your Nintendo Switch and click the eShop icon. Step 2: Once in the store, search Pokemon Unite. Or you can go here to download it.

Once in the store, search Pokemon Unite. Or you can go here to download it. Step 3: Click the download button and wait for the game to install. Now you are good to go and jump right into battles.

And that is it! Both Nintendo and TiMi Studios have made it pretty painless to get Pokemon Unite on your Switch. And with no cost at all to download, it’s easier than ever to see if the game is for you.

Thankfully, unlike many past multiplayer projects, the MOBA doesn’t need a Nintendo Online subscription either, which should help grow the population of the new title.