Video captures daring Pokemon card thieves break into store

Thieves robbed a Pennsylvania toy store, stealing Pokemon cards worth over $600 – and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Pokemon launched their first game in 1996, Pokemon Red and Blue, and released trading cards alongside their games.

Fast forward to 2023, and Pokemon TCG is still thriving, releasing exciting new cards and events regularly – like the upcoming 2023 Halloween card set.

Some Pokemon cards are incredibly valuable, like the illustrator CoroCoro Comics Promo (Pikachu illustrator card), which sold for over $6 million.

It’s not uncommon for some to be driven to theft to get their hands on valuable cards, and there’s been yet another case of a store break-in resulting in stolen cards.

Thieves stopped at nothing to obtain Pokemon cards

CBS report that the thieves were so determined to obtain the Pokemon TCG times that they smashed the store’s glass window with a hammer to enter the shop at 3am local time.

The thieves had one objective in mind – stealing the Toy Store’s Pokemon cards, and running away with a total of $600 worth of cards from the Pittsburgh store.

The cards that were stolen have yet to be identified, nor have the robbers been found. However, security footage captured the heist going down.

“The suspects entered the property by smashing the front entrance door with a hammer, shattering the glass. Once inside, the suspects removed $600 worth of Pokemon cards,” the post reads from West Chester Borough Police Department.

The force have appealed for anyone who might have information to come forward.

But with over 15,078 cards released since Pokemon TCG’s inception, fans were glad that the thieves haven’t been able to get their hands on some of the community’s prized possessions. Cards like the PSA 10 Torchic Gold Star Holo Team Rocket Returns or a Blastiose 1st edition Shadowless Base set.