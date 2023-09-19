All Pokemon Trick or Trade Halloween cards 2023 & where to buy them

Pokemon Trick or Trade Halloween cards are back for 2023. Here, we’re going to look at the entire card list, where to buy the cards and the price of the booster bundle – which has changed slightly since last year.

It’s that time of year again. The time of year the likes of Gengar, Dusknoir, and others come out to play.

You guessed it – Halloween is upon us. And then the Pokemon Trading Card game brings back its creepy promo set with a load of reprints fans of the series may be familiar with already.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to snag a spooky surprise this year, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about 2023’s Halloween Pokemon cards.

Article continues after ad

Halloween Pokemon cards 2023: Trick or Trade card list

Reddit: u/Appleacres Here is the entire Trick or Trade card list for Pokemon TCG players this Halloween.

The card list features 10 holo cards and all of them are reprints for the 2023 set, which includes the following:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Trevenant (holo)

Houndoom (holo)

Chandelure (holo)

Dusknoir (holo)

Gengar (holo)

Pikachu (holo)

Mimikyu (holo)

Marshadow (holo)

Spectrier (holo)

Houndstone (holo)

Phantump

Litwick

Lampent

Gastly

Haunter

Duskull

Dusclops

Banette

Shuppet

Mismagius

Drifloon

Drifblim

Greavard

Lycanroc

Sinistea

Polteageist

Zubat

Murkrow

Runerigus

Where to buy Pokemon Trick or Trade cards this Halloween

Pokemon Buy the Trick or Trade Pokemon cards this Halloween at the following stores online.

If you’re looking to buy cards this Halloween, you can go to the following stores in the US and beyond:

Pokemon Trick or Trade booster bundle price

If you’re looking to snag a booster bundle, it will set you back $19.99.

Article continues after ad

Last year the bundle featured 40 packs, but this year it will contain 50 mini booster packs.

The cards started to appear on shelves on September 1 – so take a look at your local supermarket, or recommended suppliers above, to get a few cool pulls this spooky season.