How to get Bulbasaur & Squirtle in Pokemon Sword & Shield Isle of Armor

Trainers were presented with the unthinkable when Pokemon Sword and Shield finally arrived - a mainline game where you couldn't catch (or get) Bulbasaur or Squirtle. Thankfully this has now changed as both of the remaining Gen 1 starters are now available in the Isle of Armor DLC.

If you're the type of player that wants to get them organically, and not trading or through Pokemon Home, then here is how to get them. Unfortunately, it looks like you can only get one of them through the story.

Which one is up to you, though. After a few hours of gameplay in the Isle of Armor you'll be given a choice between them.

Where to find Bulbasaur and Squirtle

To get hold of Bulbasaur or Squirtle you'll need to follow the storyline. Firstly, you'll need to visit the Master Dojo and battle your newest rival.

After that Mustard will issue with the first of three trials where you must defeat three runaway Slowpoke who have stolen your rivals uniform. They are found in the following locations and be warned they move very fast! Their speed brings up a lot of what seems to be dust, so it isn't difficult to spot them.

Head in the direction they were seen running and the first Slowpoke can be found near the entrance to a cave.

The second will be found circling a lake.

The last one is found circling around tall grass.

When you head back to the Dojo, Honey will offer you one of Bulbasaur and Squirtle. Choose carefully as it appears this is your only opportunity to get either of them. This may change in the future, but as of right now it's one or the other.

How to get Gigantamax Venusaur and Blastoise

As part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC, Gigantamax Venusaur and Blastoise have also been released. They join the likes of Charizard, Rillaboom, Cinderace and Inteleon - just to name a few - as Pokemon you can turn into an entirely different, super-size form.

To be able to Gigantamax either of them, all you need to do is get Bulbasaur or Squirtle to their final evolution. Honey will give you either of these at a measly Level 5 though, which means you'll need to level them up a lot.

Respectively, they evolve into Ivysaur and Wartortle at Level 16 and then Venusaur and Blastoise at Level 32. It may take a little bit of grinding to get them there but it shouldn't take too long.

Elsewhere, Charizard plays a prominent role in the Galar region as it is Leon's main Pokemon. This means you can find Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield without the Expansion Pass.

It may have come seven months after Gen 8 released, but at least you can now get the classic Kanto team back together!