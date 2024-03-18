There’s never been a better time to grab Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Blister Packs

Amazon currently has selected Pokemon TCG products and bundles themed around Scarlet & Violet marked down by up to 30%.

Pokemon TCG collectors and competitive players alike can expand their Pokemon TCG collection for less thanks to Scarlet & Violet expansion deals from Amazon. For a limited time, score an Obsidian Flames 3-pack blister and Paldea Evolved bundles at up to 30% off.

The 190-card Obsidian Flames packs spotlight Charizard ex draped in dark Terastal diamond effects altering its type and coloring. Find familiar faces like chubby Greedent and Vespiquen transformed by the bright phenomenon as well at 30% off for a fiery bargain.

Gamers assembling competitive Scarlet & Violet decks will appreciate the chance to grab more booster packs at this reduced blister bundle rate. You can now save nearly 20% on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 2 Paldea Evolved 3Pk Blister.

In addition to these 3-Pack Blister bundles, there is also a great deal on Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Checklane Blister Pack. The bundle comes with one Paradox Rift booster plus a Pineco holo promo card and a collectible coin.

Save big on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Blister packs

Amazon

With steep discounts hitting selected Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet items, collectors and competitive players alike have an exciting opportunity to stock up on vital cards for their pursuits.

Display your commitment to filling Scarlet or Violet-inspired decks and collections today before the Amazon TCG deals vanish.

