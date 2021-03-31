Target takes drastic measures to stop Pokemon card scalpers - Dexerto

Target is reportedly so fed up with Pokemon Trading Card Game scalpers that it is taking unique measures to stop customers buying ridiculous amounts of product at a time.

Despite making its debut almost 25 years ago, the Pokemon TCG has seen a major revival in popularity in 2021. Due to the collectibles’ explosion in value, this has led the hobby to become overwhelmed by scalpers looking to cash in on the Nintendo property.

In February, it became so bad that children across America couldn’t buy Happy Meals at McDonalds due to adults buying hundreds of them to snag the Pokemon 25th anniversary packs. Now according to various reports, US retailer Target is taking extreme measures to combat the flood of sellers.

Pokemon card scalpers lead to Target changing policy

Over the past few months, various viral videos online have documented the chaos at retail outlets as scalpers and collectors battle it out for the latest Pokemon card releases. From long lines to completely empty shelves, it hasn’t been pretty.

According to multiple reports in late March, major US retailer Target is enacting a new policy due to the insane TCG craze that has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Fans of the Nintendo series began reporting seeing signs at their local stores about the new guidelines.

According to TikTok user ‘pokegummy’ in a March 29 video, their Target will start selling certain Pokemon TCG products on Fridays only, and they will no longer be on shelves. Instead, buyers have to go to the customer service desk.

“To ensure the safety of all guests, and team members, and the fair distribution of high demand items, all MLB, NBA, NFL, and Pokemon cards $19.99 and above will only be sold on Fridays at 8am on a first-come, first-served basis,” the notice read.

Other fans across the United States began to report similar notices at their local Target centers as well, leading to speculation that this was a nation-wide policy the company was enacting. Although, there are still stores without the rule-change in place at the time of writing.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time collectors have seen this. Back in February, there were several videos documenting a similar situation at other retail outlets. As the insane demand surrounding Pokemon cards continues to grow, the new guidelines appear to be more common.