YouTubers are ruining the Pokemon TCG and it needs to stop

Published: 11/Feb/2021 9:35

by Meg Bethany Koepp
logan paul posing with charizard cards
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

Pokemon cards and the Trading Card Game saw a huge resurgence in 2020, with almost every popular YouTuber, streamer, and Twitter personality jumping on the latest “trend” that promised the big bucks.

I mean, who wouldn’t drop $50,000 on a 1st Edition booster box if you were almost guaranteed to make $100k profit from it? Something many smaller collectors could never afford to do, but if you have a large following and a massive paycheck, it’s pennies. Add hyping up the box opening with a video or livestream and you’re seeing dollar signs.

It’s this excitement that caused TCG prices to skyrocket, with scalpers becoming vultures picking off an easy meal. Pokemon cards are no longer something fun for collectors – they’ve become a currency – and if you’re not in a position to spend $15 on a $4 booster pack you should be able to buy from Walmart yourself, tough luck, buddy.

adrive with pokemon mcdonalds happy meals
YouTube: aDrive
Influencers swarmed McDonald’s across the US to buy hundreds of Happy Meals to score Pokemon cards for “content.”

YouTubers, streamers, and the Pokemon Trading Card Game

Of course, TCG YouTubers have always been a thing – just look at maxmoefoe or PrimetimePokemon. It’s not some new phenomenon that’s suddenly swept the internet. But the difference is that they never encroached on anyone else’s ability to collect and have fun.

Take Logan Paul for example: 22 million subscribers, a successful podcast, and more money than he knows what to do with. And he’s 25 years old, meaning like many of us, he grew up with Pokemon cards and knows just how enjoyable the hobby can be.

That’s not to say he isn’t allowed to tap into his nostalgia – of course he is. But constantly advertising 1st Edition booster box breaks with over-the-top livestreams, and flashing around PSA 10 Shadowless Charizards like they’re $10 apiece is doing more harm than good.

The issue with somebody like Paul pulling millions of eyes into the TCG is that it’s turned something that was once a fun hobby into a cash cow. I’ll let his own words speak for themselves here: “Although I bought [a box] in September for $200k, they’re now selling for the price point that I set: between $300k-$400k.” This isn’t just the case with old sets either, new expansions are suffering the same spike.

In one of his videos, the star and his Pokemon card dealer even joke that it’s like they’re “securing cases of drugs”. While made in jest, it’s an example of how they are being treated as currency and not the collectibles they were intended to be – you can’t truly enjoy something if your only motivation is how much you can sell it for.

At the end of the day, he, like any fan, has every right to buy as much TCG collectibles as he wants. And I’m sure his intention isn’t to stop anyone from being able to enjoy the hobby. But at its core, the magic and fun of collecting Pokemon cards is now being lost for many. Because of his influence, it’s just a new stock market, and if you don’t have the money, you can’t even participate.

logan paul with suitcase of money
Instagram: @loganpaul
Logan flew to Las Vegas with a suitcase full of cash to buy a Pokemon card.

It’s not just Logan – far from it. Twitch streamers and YouTubers have also bought into the excitement, especially over the last year. It feels as though everyone and their mom has been broadcasting card content, whether it’s booster box and pack openings, IRL purchase streams, or reacting to other people’s pulls.

The intention isn’t always to drive sales, though – take Mizkif and the OTK (One True King) gaming organization as an example. They raised over $250k for the Games For Love charity by opening up a 1st Edition Fossil booster box live on stream back in November. Paul did this too with a similar broadcast on YouTube, donating $130,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

That is a fantastic thing, of course. If only every hyped-up Pokemon livestream was to raise money for other people – sadly, it’s not. Buying 200 Burning Shadows packs in order to try and find a rainbow Charizard on stream only encourages other people to go out and buy 200 boosters because they want to pull the same card and experience the same buzz seemingly played up for thousands of viewers… What happened to browsing the aisle while grocery shopping and only buying a few packs, or preordering an Elite Trainer Box or two? Why do we need to purchase hundreds at once?

(Topic starts at 1:06:55)

How the Pokemon TCG has been affected

Obviously, the current world situation doesn’t help the matter, either. Production and shipping volume has been lowered, meaning there’s less to go around in stores and online. But would the demand be as high if it wasn’t for influencers generating the hype over the last year? Probably not. And not everybody is buying to collect.

The most recent example is when The Pokemon Center set preorders live for Shining Fates Elite Trainer Boxes at the beginning of February. What’s notable about the latest TCG expansion is that it contains a Shiny G-Max Charizard card, which is basically the crown jewels for scalpers. Within a minute, the website had crashed because of high demand and many collectors left empty handed. Other online stores faced the same issue with the Vivid Voltage and Champion’s Path sets – stock disappeared within seconds. If you don’t check out as soon as it goes live, well, better luck next time.

That’s not even taking stores into account. If you stumble across a well-stocked card section at your local store, it’s like winning the lottery. There’s often tales online on Reddit and in Pokemon Facebook groups of scalpers waiting for employees to walk from the back with a trolley full of stock, like an eagle watching its prey. You’re lucky if they leave anything of value behind once they’ve picked the carcass clean, forcing you to pick through scraps of items that don’t sell on eBay for high prices.

pokemon tcg shining fates boxes ebay
eBay
Shining Fates isn’t released yet at the time of writing and they’re already listed on eBay for up to five times the retail price.

Of course, YouTubers and influencers aren’t all to blame for this. The responsibility largely rests on The Pokemon Company to meet demand, though I’m sure they never expected the boom to happen the way that it has. It exploded. Nobody could have predicted that. Stores are also at fault – where are the buying limits? Why are people allowed to clear the shelves and not leave anything for anyone else?

And it’s not solely cards, either. Promotional products that include trading cards such as cereal and the recent 25th anniversary McDonald’s promos have been affected by it too – the latter of which really rubs me the wrong way. Especially when it’s being resold online at ridiculous prices.

Are grown adults really driving through and picking up 100 Happy Meals just for the chance to get a holo Pikachu promo which they can flip online for 100 bucks or for “content”? Quite frankly, it’s pathetic. Sorry, but it is. If raiding supermarket shelves isn’t enough, let’s take from children as well because, well, why not? Kids don’t need the resale money anyway. Buying one or two meals at a time isn’t questionable, but there’s a limit and there’s no reason why it should be crossed.

mercari mcdonalds pokemon resale
Mercari
The crazy thing is, people are actually paying these insane prices.

What’s next for Pokemon card collectors?

On February 10, The Pokemon Company addressed the surge in demand for cards after the ridiculousness of the McDonald’s promotion, which is obviously just the tip of a massive iceberg. “We are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to support this increased demand,” they wrote in a blog post. As for future products, they promised they will be “maximizing production” to make sure new items are available on release day, as well as replenished throughout their life cycle.

This is a massive step towards combating scalpers – but is it enough? In the current world, yes, but as a stable future plan goes, more could be done. A great way of satisfying the hype while also allowing regular collectors to still enjoy the hobby would be to set up a system like the original Wizards of the Coast cards. Make the first print run 1st Edition, and the reprints Unlimited. That way, hardcore enthusiasts and people who are in it solely for money go in one direction, and nobody misses out.

Who knows? Maybe one day, there will be enough room in the TCG for everyone to participate, regardless of intention. But for now, count yourself lucky if you manage to score an Elite Trainer Box or a McDonald’s Happy Meal holo card without fighting tooth and nail for it.

From producing viral videos on Vine to facing off against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, nobody could quite have predicted the trajectory of Logan Paul. Along his rocky road to online stardom, he’s set himself up for life.

Nobody truly could have predicted how many entertainment giants Vine, a mobile app that allowed users to publish seven-second videos, would serve as a launchpad to. Logan Paul, his brother Jake Paul, Liza Koshy, singer Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik, and Lele Pons are just a handful of names who’ve moved on to big things following their time on the app.

Many of whom transitioned to YouTube. This indeed includes Logan, whose time on the platform thus far has been interesting — to say the least. He’s had his fair share of controversies stemming from videos, but he’s also produced content that consistently entertains millions.

Despite teasing a departure from YouTube in the past, he’s still thriving on the site and it still plays a big part in his income to date. As we’ve done with other creators like MrBeast and David Dobrik, it’s time to look at the public revenue streams Logan has in place that allows him to continue with his costly stunts.

How Logan Paul makes money

Content

Logan Paul holding Pokemon cards and money
Logan Paul
He spent $2m on Pokemon cards in a video published in February 2021.

As you’d expect from Logan Paul, he’s a content guy. Content is a great marketing strategy for other initiatives, especially when you’re racking up millions of views without any advertising spend. He has four channels, each housing different kinds of content.

He has a vlog channel, which has mainly put out Pokemon videos as of late, a channel for skits and music videos, a channel for his Impaulsive podcast, and a clips channel for the podcast. In line with many large YouTubers, he makes a hefty sum from AdSense — especially when you total the four channels.

As well as advertising brand partners and sponsors through his videos, he is able to make sizeable sums on his podcast through advertisements. Companies like audio brand Raycon pay to get in front of his loyal viewers on a regular basis.

While he hardly streams anymore, Logan has done so in the past. Twitch allows money to be earned through advertisement revenue, subscriptions, and donations. Exact figures of money made through his past broadcasts are unknown, and he’s leaving money on the table on this front.

Off the back of his content putting him in front of millions, he has worked with companies like Pinot, Pepsi, and Virgin Mobile on brand activations and advertisements.

Other ventures

Logan Paul Maverick Clothing
Maverick
Maverick Clothing consists of a handful of apparel collections.

Another typical income stream for content creators is merchandise. Logan opted to launching his own brand of apparel instead of creating collections based on himself, effectively creating a new IP that could be purchased and remain popular without his involvement in the future. Maverick Clothing has multiple collections, accommodating both men and women with products.

The Maverick Club is another initiative of Logan’s. It’s an exclusive membership club that his followers can pay to access, effectively monetizing his most avid fans. Those who become part of the ‘club’ receive access to weekly Zoom calls, monthly giveaways (including $10,000 cash), a 15% apparel discount, and exclusive content. This kind of program is becoming more prominent in the esports industry, where they’re looking to better monetize supporters.

Perhaps the most unorthodox revenue stream he has is boxing. Having started the YouTube-boxing trend by facing off against KSI in August 2018, Logan has managed to secure a match-up against boxer Floyd Mayweather — whose professional record ended at 50 wins and zero losses. Though the exhibition was recently postponed, it’s said that Logan will take home a guaranteed $200,000 as well as 5% of the pay-per-view sales.

Logan Paul reveals why match with Floyd Mayweather was delayed
YouTube: imPaulsive, ESPN
Logan Paul is set to box against Floyd Mayweather, who’s widely considered one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport.

Considering he’s a major figure in online entertainment, there’s little shock that Logan has been tapped to appear in television shows and movies. Actually, he’s even written and directed his own traditional media projects over the past five years.

Logan also makes money off of streams of his songs, though he’s firmly not a musician. He took part in a trend of YouTubers dissing each other through songs and music videos, taking aim at the likes of KSI. He has nine tracks on Spotify and other streaming platforms, all of which give a small cut to him each time they’re played.

It’s clear to see that, much like his contemporaries, Logan Paul has diversified his business operations and benefits from having multiple streams of income. Should he quit uploading to YouTube on a whim, he still has avenues of income in place that can keep him afloat.