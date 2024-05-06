Some Pokemon evolution chains are unfinished even decades later

How does Onix hatch out of an Egg, and what is a baby Kanghaskan exactly? Not every Pokemon makes perfect sense, but some new evolutions could help fill in the blanks.

Charmander evolving into Charmeleon and then into Charizard just makes sense. It’s a tiny fire lizard that gets gradually stronger and bigger, developing wings and learning more powerful attacks. Pokemon evolution chains like this make sense.

Some Pokemon evolution chains, however, feel completely illogical. Whether it’s due to the evolutions looking completely different, or the first evolution looking like it simply shouldn’t hatch from an Egg, there are some that stretch the boundaries of suspension of disbelief.

The introduction of baby Pokemon in Generation 3 was a great move, but it left a lot of Pokemon looking a little odd. How on earth does a Lapras, Pinsir, or Onix come out of an Egg fully formed? These ‘mons arguably look like they’ve already evolved thanks to their imposing designs and height.

Introducing baby ‘mons for every single Pokemon wouldn’t be possible, of course, but the giant, ferocious Pokemon like Onix that pop out of an Egg ready to do battle could do with a pre-evolution. Just imagine a tiny rock-snake Pokemon called Pebblix or Gravlix. Cute and logical, a win-win.

Some other Pokemon feel quite unfinished, too. As Pokemon fans mentioned in a recent discussion online, ‘mons like Tropius, Carnivine, and Sudowoodo feel quite disjointed. Tropius desperately needs a baby evolution (and better stats), and Carnivine and Sudowoodo need an evolution to come after them.

Kangaskhan is another Pokemon that fans are still quite confused by. Shouldn’t it have a baby evolution or at least a pre-evolution form?

The baby in its pouch was never really explained lore-wise (it was simply a result of breeding not being available in Gen 1, when the ‘mon was introduced) but a baby form could help to make the evolution chain feel more logical. Perhaps Kangaskhan adopts younger Kangaskhans and helps train them up until they evolve.

Pokemon isn’t a franchise that’s always known for making a lot of sense. It’ll be interesting to see how Pokemon Legends Z-A deals with evolution chains and whether we get any new Pokemon evolutions (or Mega Evolutions) in the upcoming game, too.

Thankfully, it seems Game Freak is still committed to explaining or expanding some evolution lines, as recent additions to the Pokemon pantheon include Basculegion, Farigiraf, and Annihilape. All creatures that don’t contradict anything we knew about their pre-evolutions in the past.

Whether it is a baby Onix, some new Kalos evolutions (please give Hawlucha some love), or regional evolutions like Kleavor, it’s almost guaranteed that the next entries in the Pokemon franchise will give us more interesting evolutions. Let’s just hope they all make sense.