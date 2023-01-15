Scarlet & Violet players disgusted after discovering Paldeans eat Pokemon teeth

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have found a disturbing entry in the Paldean Pokedex that claims the species’ teeth are used to make spicy cuisine.

If you’ve been a Pokemon fan for long enough, you know there are some pretty weird Pokedex entries. Drifloon steals children, Drampa burns kids’ houses down, and Mimikyu is apparently so ugly one glance at its face would kill you.

While the world of Pokemon is geared primarily toward children, the descriptions of several Pokemon could lead you to believe otherwise. Several Pokemon, like Haunter and Greavard, can kill trainers just by being around them. That’s not very child friendly.

And with the addition of over 100 Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, you better believe there are some odd entries in the Paldea Regional Dex. One that has trainers’ skin crawling is the cute, spicy-baby Capsakid.

Paldeans eat Capsakid teeth

Capsakid is a tiny Grass-type Pokemon that’s as feisty as it is adorable. With a tiny hat and oversized buck teeth, trainers could eat this Spicy Pepper Pokemon right up… and its Pokedex entry reveals that some do.

As pointed out by Reddit user rismartino, pieces of Capsakid are used in Paldean recipes. More specifically, the front teeth of the Capsakid are used to make dishes spicier.

“Traditional Paldean dishes can be extremely spicy because they include the shed front teeth of Capsakid among their ingredients,” the Pokemon Violet entry reads. The comments of rismartino’s post were filled with disgusted trainers.

One comment brought up the idea of using teeth as a seasoning in a restaurant, to which OP responded, “Oh my… A pepper mill filled with teeth?! That needs to be in a horror movie…”

Another user pointed out how the games never directly state people eat Pokemon but use specific wording to get around it. “I notice so many of the descriptions shy away from implying people eat Pokémon. Instead, it’s eating shed or discarded parts… But loads are perfectly ok with Pokémon that eat or abduct people… Or worse.”

However, the anime has repeatedly mentioned that Pokemon are used in dishes. Misty’s Psyduck almost became a delicious meal in Season 1, and Magikarp has been shown in a cooked state on several occasions. But this is the first time a Pokemon’s teeth have specified as a key ingredient.