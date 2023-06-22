Scarlet and Violet players debate most anticipated Pokemon to be added in DLCs

With the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC on the horizon, players begin to look ahead and think about the most anticipated ones to be added.

It took a little over half a year, but Pokemon players received word on June 22 that two DLC packs for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be headed to Nintendo Switch consoles later this year.

The new DLC packs are set to feature two new maps and Pokemon not made available yet in the Paldea region.

We don’t know everything about the DLC packs just yet, but what we do know have gotten Pokemon fans to talk about their most anticipated creatures to be inserted into Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players debate DLC additions

On June 21, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company released a lengthy trailer for the new Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC packs. Each will take place in unique landscapes, and the trailer featured several prominent Pokemon like Snorlax and Alolan Exeggutor that are set to be added into Scarlet and Violet.

The trailer got some Scarlet and Violet players to think about which Pokemon they are most excited for when the two DLC packs ultimately go live on Nintendo Switch consoles.

On Reddit, several pointed to Metagross, a very powerful Steel/Psychic Pokemon from the third generation that is the final evolution in the Beldum line, as an anticipated addition. Other Hoenn region Pokemon, including Crawdunt, Flygon, and Milotic were also among the most-desired Pokemon that are currently pegged for the DLC.

Another notable Pokemon to receive some love was Gliscor. The fourth-generation Pokemon was not made available in Sword or Shield, and one user admitted to have waited “so long” to use the Ground/Flying monster in competitive play again.

We should note, however, that a full Pokedex for the Scarlet and Violet DLC has not been made available as of this writing. The first pack, The Teal Mask, will go live during the fall of 2023. The Indigo Mask is the second DLC and will be released in the winter of 2023.