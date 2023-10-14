Safety concerns prompt Van Gogh Museum to halt Pikachu promo card distribution

Amid rising safety concerns, the Van Gogh Museum has pulled the plug on its sought-after Pikachu promo card.

On September 27, Pokemon unveiled brand new artwork in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum, as well as what proved to be a much-desired new TCG promo card featuring “Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat.”

The details were clear, as for the duration of the collaboration those who visit the museum can view special Pokemon-themed artworks inspired by Van Gogh, take part in a special Pokemon adventure art hunt, and purchase exclusive merch from the Pokemon Center and the museum.

Unsurprisingly, fans were hyped to see their favorite Pokemon reimagined in the iconic style of Van Gogh’s masterpieces. But it turned out that some fans were probably too eager.

The museum’s gift shop was hit by a tidal wave of scalpers on day one, all rushing to snag as much merch as they could get their hands on. And now, it’s led the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to pull the plug on distributing the “Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat” promo card due to safety and security concerns.

In response to the frenzy, the Van Gogh Museum has now updated its webpage with a clear focus on prioritizing the safety of visitors and staff going forward.

“The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International take the safety and security of visitors and staff very seriously. Recently, a small group of individuals has created an undesirable situation that has led us to take the difficult decision to remove the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card from the museum. In this way, visitors will be able to experience this special collection of Pokémon paintings and the rest of the museum in a safe and enjoyable manner.”

But it’s not game over for fans still on the hunt for that elusive Pikachu card. The updated FAQ section revealed that fans shopping at Pokemon Center in United Kingdom, United States, and Canada will soon get another chance to snag the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card.

But a heads up – the Van Gogh Museum’s now off the table.