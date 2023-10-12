Pokemon TCG players given second chance to get Van Gogh card after chaotic launch

Following a hectic launch where the Van Gogh was overwhelmed by scalpers, Pokemon has announced a new way for fans to get their hands on the adorable Pikachu promo card.

Pokemon‘s collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam was meant to be a nice educational crossover aimed at getting children interested in art history.

However, the event’s launch was beset by scalpers, who bought up the gift shop’s inventory of art prints, plushies, and more. The hottest item by far is the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat TCG card, which depicts the iconic Pocket Monster in one of Van Gogh’s self-portraits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon apologized for the situation, promising at the time to find another way to give players access to the special TCG card.

Now, the company has announced a Pokemon Center promotion that allows those who purchase TCG products to get the Pikachu card.

Pikachu X Van Gogh card will be available through Pokemon Center promo

The promotion was announced Oct 12 on Twitter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As it explains, fans who make a purchase on the site that includes at least “$30 in qualifying Pokémon TCG items” will get the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card with their order.

Article continues after ad

The offer is valid while supplies last, though Pokemon has not said how many cards will be made available.

Article continues after ad

Requiring a purchase does limit access to the card, which was originally given as a free prize to those who completed some activities at the museum. Still, it does help ensure fans are the ones getting the cards rather than scalpers.

It’s still disappointing that the event, which features gorgeous crossover art that blends Van Gogh’s style with Pokemon, has led to such a mess. But it is good to see fans may have a second chance to get this cool TCG card.