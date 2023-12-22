Pokemon TCG collectors excited as Van Gogh collaboration products return

Van Gogh x Pokemon TCG has been the most talked about collaboration all year, but has been out of stock for some time. On December 22, the Van Gogh Museum restocked everything, except for Pikachu with Felt Hat.

Pokemon x Van Gogh pieces returned to the Van Gogh Museum’s online store on December 22 at 2 p.m. CET, and promo items are selling fast.

The collab attracted a great deal of attention since first making headlines after the promotional card ‘Pikachu wearing a felt hat‘ sold out immediately online and led to a fracas in Amsterdam.

However, the surprise restock turned to disappointment for fans after a poster answered the question everyone was asking themselves, namely, “Is this a promo? …nvm, it’s without.”

Pokemon x Van Gogh Collab items are back in stock

Despite the lack of promo cards, several other highly sought-after prints of Pokemon in the style of Van Gogh’s impressionist-era paintings are being sold. Additionally, some colorful tee shirts, cards, and prints of other Pokemon like Eevee are up for grabs.

Many fans were grateful to get another chance to buy. “Thank you for posting this. I got to order one Pikachu print and one Snorlax print! I did not manage to get these before!” said one Pokemon enthusiast.

The original poster responded by saying they had been refreshing the page “a couple of times a week since the first time.” and that they were glad that other members of the Pokemon community were able to get some product.

Despite the early heads-up, some of the most sought-after prints are already gone. “All I want is that Eevee print and it’s gone every time I get there,” said a disappointed Eevee enjoyer.

Although some were disappointed with the lack of Pikachu wearing felt hat promo cards on sale, others had grown tired of the collab that has been making headlines since its release.

“No thanks. I’m done with this,” said one.

“At this point, I’d rather cut my own ear off,” said another fed-up poster.

Perhaps it’s for the best that Pokemon TCG collectors and investors alike will need to wait until 2024 when Pokemon Center will be releasing another wave of promo cards. After all, the flood of buyers created a literal health and safety risk for staff.

Across the pond, the collab has continued to cause chaos and even led to animal sacrifice for one Pokemon TCG fan.