Rural Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for “never” caring about them

Pokemon Go players who live rurally have heavily criticized Niantic for “never” catering about them in their mobile game after players were left furious for not being able to complete Shadow Raids.

The limitations that come with players who live rurally have proved to often be a hot topic in the Pokemon Go community.

With the mobile Pokemon game being location-based, it has meant some players who live in less populated areas have found it hard to These include leveling up, refilling on Poke Balls and items, as well as completing various tasks and events.

One of these is Shadow Raids. A rural player has now echoed the feelings of many and has slammed Niantic over the restrictions of living far out after struggling to complete these raids.

Rural Pokemon Go players furious over lack of Niantic support

Pokemon Go player aende issued a complaint in a Reddit post, where they outlined four different issues with living rurally and trying to take part in the Shadow Raids.

The main issues stated revolved around that “Shadow Moltres only appears during the weekend,” and the high amounts of difficulty and time they’d have to wait between raids. This was due to Shadow Raids being “exclusively in-person so I cannot invite anyone and I have to solo it.”

They ended by asking: “what am I supposed to do?” As legions of players shared their similar frustrations with the game’s developers.

“Wtf are you on about? You’re a rural player. You’re not supposed to play at all because Niantic hates you. Clearly, you don’t deserve to be able to access entire aspects of the game,” the top comment read.

As another responded: “You joke, but this is actually just true. This game has literally never been made with rural players in mind. The entire design of the game is not compatible with being in a rural area.”

“I don’t usually jump on the hate bandwagon but they truly screwed a good chunk of their player base with high-tier Shadow Raids,” one player added.

Despite living rurally being a common issue in the community for playing Pokemon Go, Niantic does let players request PokeStops and gyms to be added in their area.