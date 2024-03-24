Revives have become a hot commodity in Pokemon Go and players are struggling

Pokemon Go players have been left baffled after Revives have become increasingly difficult to find and they’re running out fast, with some having none left at all.

Revives have bizarrely become a hot commodity in Pokemon Go. The item was well-known for being fairly common, but has now left trainers quickly running out of their large stashes and being completely baffled over why Niantic has made them so difficult to get.

The Pokemon Go player Natural-Push2796 simply asked: “Niantic where are my Revives?” as players chimed in with their own struggles from their depleting Revive stacks.

“At least I am not the only one omg I have barely received any from gifts or Raids or anything!” One replied. To which the OP responded: “Don’t even look at storage 30% of my Pokemon are dead and I have to find somewhere near 60 Revives to heal all my mons.”

Over time, many trainers have built up an almost endless amount of Revives, as many trainers were unaware of the changes and aim to be more cautious going forward. “Yikes, they stopped giving them out easily. I’ll have to try to hoard my 286 revives and 459 max revives,” a player said.

However, some have been less fortunate and instead found out the hard way. One trainer revealed that they “used to have 100 of each, now I have 12 Revives and 7 max revives, Primal Kyogre destroyed me and I haven’t got any since.”

Another added: “Right? I thought I was the only one feeling it, more than 300 Hyper Potions, and no Revives.” This has left some players struggling to complete Raids, such as “forcing my lower CP Pokemon to fight Raid bosses because the rest are dead.”

With Revives being less available, make sure you keep track of your strongest Pokemon’s health and how many you have to use, to avoid getting wrecked in your Raids or simply just burning them till you have none left.

We have also provided a full guide on how you can get more Revives in Pokemon Go.