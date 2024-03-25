Punny Pokemon names have players in stitches

What do you think the silliest Pokemon name is? Fans took to Reddit recently to discuss their favorite Pokemon names and concepts in the eternally vast Pokedex.

Some Pokemon are simply stranger than others. As the years have gone on and the Pokedex has gotten bigger, some of the newer additions (like sentient ice-cream) have raised a few questions with fans. Even the original generation contained some odd names and concepts – looking at you, Exeggcute.

Fans took to r/PokemonScarletViolet recently to discuss their favorite Pokemon names. The original poster posed the question to the Subreddit, saying “Personally the name ‘Me-ride-on’ is stuck in my head for Miraidon, so it might be fun if everyone shares their favorite name for a Pokemon here.”

One of the most popular answers in the replies was the Tepig evolutionary chain. A Pokemon player dubbed Tepig and Emboar “genius”, while another pointed out that, “In German, Tepig is named Floink, a combination of flame and oink”.

Another popular pick was Geodude. One player affectionately commented, “Geodude. The dude of the land” and another agreed that Geodude is pretty chill. In reply to this, a Pokemon Legends fan joked, “I’ve played Legends Arceus, dude is NOT chill.”

Some players shared their takes on the coolest names, with one person fondly referring to Overqwil as “so metal” and another picked Basculegion for having a “bad**s name”. Another fan helpfully pointed out that Basculegion “is the longest Pokemon name with no repeating letters”.

Despite the massive amount of Pokemon that exist, it’s safe to say that every ‘mon out there is at least one person’s favorite Pokemon. Hopefully, we’ll see some even stranger and funnier creatures joining the line-up when Pokemon Legends Z-A rolls around.