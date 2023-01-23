Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym

Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited.

Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.

Wolfey has put out tons of content talking about the best Pokemon, abilities, pair-ups, and mechanics of current-Gen games, as well as compiling a guide in 2022 to help other players get involved in the competitive Pokemon VGC scene.

Now, the Pokemon VGC champ has teased something new, and East Coast fans may be able to go and challenge the powerful competitor themselves – at his New York Gym.

Pokemon 2016 VGC champ Wolfey becomes a Gym Leader

In a Twitter post by Wolfey, he states, “Tomorrow, 11 AM eastern I opened a Pokémon Gym in real life”. This is followed by a teaser image of Wolfey in front of what appears to be a Pokemon Gym with a sign giving players the location of “New York”.

Fans in the comments are ecstatic, with one stating, “No way anyone could beat Gym Leader Wolfey! Right? RIGHT?!” and another adding, “LET’S GO BABY ANOTHER REASON TO ADD NEW YORK TO MY LIST OF CITIES TO VISIT”.

While there currently aren’t any details about where the Pokemon Gym will be in New York, or what visitors may be able to do, it seems that the content creator is definitely ready to embark on a new type of adventure. This story will continue to update as more information becomes available.