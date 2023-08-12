Pokemon Worlds competitor makes Top 4 despite ‘mon getting banned mid-tournament

A 2023 Pokemon World Championship competitor qualified for Day 2 despite losing a team member, and ended up making Top 4 after.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, with plenty of talented trainers climbing the ranks in the Masters division in each of the four titles.

Still, the event has not been without controversy. On Day 1 a VGC player was outright disqualified for using a modified team.

That wasn’t the case for one player, however, as they ended up making it to Day 2 after only one of their Pokemon was disqualified. Despite the setback, this competitor wound up taking 3rd place overall in VGC Masters.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Worlds VGC competitor makes Day 2 with a team of 5

The player in question was Federico Camporesi, who tweeted out on August 11, 2023, that while he was 4-0 at Worlds, the judges removed an Ursaluna from his team because it was modified.

According to Camporesi, they gave him one loss for one of his winning Swiss Rounds which resulted in him playing a game 3 without Ursaluna. Sadly, this ended in another loss.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“3-1 rn and have to win 2 rounds with 5 mons, hoping I can do it,” Camporesi said after the ordeal had concluded.

Article continues after ad

Despite being down a team member, Camporesi made an impressive run through the rest of Day 1 and managed to secure his spot to Day 2.

After Day 1 had concluded, the VGC player was able to use a new, non-modified Ursulana to replace the one that DQ’d. From here, Comporesi continued to perform well, ultimately claiming 3rd in the VGC Masters division tournament overall.

In regards to his performance, Camporesi said he was “extremely happy” about how he played despite the major setback on Day 1, and offered a hearty congratulations to Michael Kelsch for making it to the Masters Grand Finals.