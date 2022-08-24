New Pokemon Unite map Theia Sky Ruins details: Buffs, legendary Pokemon, release date

Brand new Pokemon Unite map, Theia Sky Ruins, is slated to release in the near future. From massive changes in aesthetics alongside gameplay affecting elements, there’s a lot to keep track of. Here is everything currently known for the upcoming Pokemon Unite map: Theia Sky Ruins.

The new Pokemon Unite map, Theia Sky Ruins, has massive implications for the future of the game. People are speculating it to be the new default map for ranked modes — which would effectively mark the biggest evolution Pokemon Unite has seen thus far.

Keep in mind, much of the information here is taken from the PBE. They may be subject to change when releasing officially on the overall server. However we know it’s coming, and some key details have already been revealed.

Theia Sky Ruins in Pokemon Unite: Buffs

The buffs provided from the jungle Pokemon have been revamped on Theia Sky Ruins, with their locations slightly changing as well. Before both Ludicolo and Bouffalant spawned close to the entrance of the jungle. But on the new Pokemon Unite map, red and blue buff spawn more towards the center.

In addition, the Pokemon themselves have been switched out and the buffs provide different effects. For those familiar with League of Legends, the buffs essentially mirror red and blue buffs from League.

Red Buff

The new red buff now makes Pokemon’s attacks deal extra damage and decreases enemies’ movement speed. Previously it used to only slow enemies’ movement speed without the extra damage. Bouffalant is also replaced by Escavalier.

Blue buff

The new blue buff reduces the cooldowns of the buffed Pokemon’s moves. Before, defeating it granted a buff that increases the damage dealt to wild Pokemon the lower their health was. And similarly to Red Buff, Ludicolo was replaced by Accelgor.

Pokemon Escavalier and Accelgor are the new buff providing jungle pokemon

Theia Sky Ruins in Pokemon Unite: Legendary Pokemon

Legendary wild Pokemon serve as the biggest objectives in the game. Gone will be the days of Zapdos flipping and Dreadnaw abusing — since these two legendary Pokemon are being replaced both in name and in mechanics in Theia Sky Ruins.

Dreadnaw replacement

Instead of having Dreadnaw spawn multiple times in the game, the Regis have taken its place. Registeel, Regice, and Regirock take turns showing up on the new Pokemon Unite map. It’s a little uncertain which of the three Regis initially spawn Theai Sky Ruins.

If it’s anything like League of Legends, they will switch out randomly among each other. Each Regi has a different effect — rather than providing a global EXP boost like Dreadnaw did.

Registeel: Increase your team’s attack and sp. attack for a short time

Regice: Increase the HP recovery speed of your team for a short time

Regirock: Increase your team’s defense and sp. defense for a short time

Pokemon Each Regi provides a unique temporary buff

Rotom replacement

Though Rotom is being replaced by Regieleki, the effects are still the exact same. In essence it’s a purely aesthetic only change. Upon successful takedown, Regielki charges towards the enemy goal, opening it upon contact.

Rayquaza replaces Zapdos

Zapdos has been a controversial point for many Pokemon Unite players for quite some time, essentially guaranteeing victory upon take down. Opening up all the enemy’s goals makes for little to no real counter play. And since taking down Zapdos is often reliant on luck, it was a mechanic which plagued the game since the game’s initial debut.

Rayquaza repalces Zapdos, and provides different effects. Instead of completely opening up the goals, Rayquaza grants your team a shield that increases the goal-scoring speed, alongside a score shield barrier.

YouTube: Pokemon Unite Rayquaza doesn’t completely open up bases, but instead speeds up score speed.

There’s no exact release date for the Pokemon Unite new map, but there is speculation. Since it’s launched on the PBE, and Pokemon Unite released a trailer, it’s suspected to release early on in September — perhaps it’ll drop on September 2 with the new battle pass alongside Mew.

TiMi Studios hasn’t even officially showed Mew in trailers, but there’s a ton of evidence pointing towards Mew’s release on September 2. For the Pokemon Unite new map trailer, they stated “coming soon”. So it stands to reason it’ll drop officially early September, especially since it’s already being tested by players on the PBE.