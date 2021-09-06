How to level up fast in Pokemon Unite: EXP farming guide

Learning how to level up your fighter fast in Pokemon Unite is essential to victory. With the right tactics, you can reach maximum power before your opponents and wipe them out.

Nintendo and TiMi Studio’s new MOBA title Pokemon Unite is a hit with Trainers, allowing them to take their favorite ‘mon into 5v5 battles as they defeat enemies, take down Legendaries, and ultimately score the most points before time is up.

Just like the main Pokemon games, one of the most important parts of Unite is leveling up. Doing so will not only allow your Pokemon to become more powerful, but also learn new moves and, depending on your chosen fighter, evolve into something better.

While leveling up happens naturally through the course of a match, there are a few tips you can take on board to help you get there a lot faster, which could easily be the difference between flying ahead of the enemy team or getting left behind.

How to level up fast in Pokemon Unite

There are a number of different ways that you can level up your Pokemon in Unite, from defeating wild creatures to scoring goals on the opponent’s side of the stadium. We’ll explain each method below.

1. Defeat wild Pokemon

This may be the most obvious method of leveling up, but it’s still worth explaining. It’s tempting to go all-in and attack the opposing team when you start playing Unite, but taking some time to target wild Pokemon and reach a decent level instead will benefit you greatly.

You can find wild Pokemon all over the map, but one of the best routes in Remoat Stadium is to take the central lane, which features weaker ‘mon to farm early on, and then head south towards Drednaw, where you’ll find clusters of Combee, Vespiquen, and Audino for a bigger EXP boost.

2. Get the last hit on an enemy Pokemon

Every player who helps take down a wild or enemy Pokemon will earn EXP, but the one who deals the finishing blow will always earn the most. Because of this, it’s often better to search for wild Pokemon you can take down entirely by yourself to earn the most EXP.

Of course, working as a team is key to success in Unite, so it’s a fine balancing act. You don’t want to jump in and steal your teammate’s knockouts at the last second, but equally, you’ll need to prioritize yourself at some point if you want to level up enough.

3. Score points in the opponent’s goals

In order to win a match in Pokemon Unite, you’ll need to help your team score more goals than your opponents before time runs out. But there’s another incentive to do this, as you’ll also get a small EXP boost every time you score a goal.

Read More: Pokemon Unite score guide

Scoring goals certainly isn’t a replacement for defeating wild and enemy Pokemon, but it’s another small way you can earn EXP and level up – besides, you should be scoring goals anyway! It’s also another reason why blocking your own goals is so important.

4. Use an EXP Share

There are multiple Held Items in Unite that can improve your performance in battle, targeting everything from attack to defense and even movement speed. There’s also an EXP Share, which will be familiar to fans of the mainline Pokemon games.

Holding an EXP Share means your Pokemon will gain 2 EXP Points for every second it spends as the teammate with the lowest EXP. Upgrade the item, and you’ll get even more EXP. It can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,000 Aeos Coins or 625 Aeos Tickets.

Why is leveling up so important in Pokemon Unite?

There are multiple reasons why leveling up is so important in Pokemon Unite, but the simple explanation is that leveling up makes your Pokemon stronger. This is necessary to keep up with (and ultimately defeat) the opposing team as they will also be leveling up throughout the match.

A secondary benefit of leveling up is that your chosen Pokemon will learn new moves far more powerful than their basic attack. Each fighter has two main moves that change over time, as well as a unique Unite Move, which is the game’s equivalent of a special move.

Finally, just like in the mainline games, certain Pokemon including Venusaur and Blastoise must be leveled up in order to evolve. This is essential if you want them to reach their full potential. Not all Pokemon evolve, but leveling up is important either way.

That’s everything you need to know about leveling up! If you’re looking to become the ultimate Trainer, make sure you check out our other Pokemon Unite guides below:

