Pokemon

Pokemon trainers delighted as new Sword & Shield animations appear

Published: 15/Feb/2021 14:55

by Alex Garton
Sleeping Pokemon
Game Freak/Youtube: Foolish Banana

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield trainers are over the moon that Game Freak decided to add more sleeping animations for various Pokemon in-game.

Regular content updates are rolled out for Sword and Shield all the time, giving players more things to do whilst exploring the Galar region.

However, sometimes some of the smallest changes can receive the most appreciation from fans, no doubt a lot more than the developers would have expected.

Sword and Shield players have noticed that more Pokemon now have new animations when they go to sleep. This change has gone down incredibly well with the community and players are calling for Game Freak to add more to the game.

Pokemon in Sword & Shield
Game Freak
Sword & Shield players are calling for more animations to be added to the game.

Sword & Shield players love new sleeping animations

A thread posted to the Pokemon Sword and Shield subreddit pointing out the new Pokemon sleep animations has received over 2,500 upvotes at the time of writing.

Despite being a rather minor update, trainers are ecstatic that a set of new adorable animations have been added for their favorite Pokemon. Before the change, a lot of Mon in-game remained standing up while they were supposed to be asleep. It’s fair to say the new change is definitely a lot more life-like and adds a little more character to each of the Pokemon.

One trainer on the thread described the new animations as “the cutest thing ever!” and another celebrated the new update, adding “I never even noticed! Let’s go!”

I’m so happy that they’ve changed some of the sleeping animations 🥰💙 from r/PokemonSwordAndShield

After seeing the new animations, some trainers are calling for Game Freak to add special versions for flying-type Pokemon: “I really hope they eventually add a full range of animations for different situations… it doesn’t make sense for a flying type to keep flying with its eyes open asleep.”

The overwhelmingly positive reception of this very small animation update will no doubt encourage Game Freak to make more of these changes in the future.

Let’s hope the developers listen to the community and add sleep animations to the game that fit both the theme and species of each Pokemon.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions: Aubameyang, Lukaku, Mendy

Published: 15/Feb/2021 14:31 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 14:35

by Connor Bennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a FIFA 21 TOTW Card in TOTW 21 predictions
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS will soon be dropping Team of the Week 21 into FIFA 21 and after some flying performances, it’s looking like one of the best teams yet. 

The annual Future Stars promo is underway in FIFA 21, shining a light on some of the rising talents in world football. The promo has provided some nice cards, Squad Building Challenges, and brought back the Academy Objectives too. 

Though, the bedrock of FIFA promos that is Team of the Week is on the horizon once again. And again, EA have got a tricky job with who they’re picking given there have been some stellar performances across the globe.

Though, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions for this week’s set of new cards. 

Lukaku could collect his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.
EA SPORTS
Lukaku could collect another FIFA 21 in-form this week.

Headlining our predictions this week are Ilkay Gundogan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferland Mendy, and Romelu Lukaku. It’s not all about the attacking talent this week, but there are some decent forwards who could make it. 

Gundogan was named January Player of the Month in the Premier League but continued his red hot form for Manchester City while Aubameyang tore Leeds apart with a hat-trick on his return to action.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Emi Martinez for his heroics for Aston Villa, Trincao for bagging two goals for Barcelona, as well as a shout for Watford’s Ismalia Sarr who run riot in a 6-0 win over Bristol City. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 Predictions | Team of the Week 21

  • GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • GK: Alex Meret – Napoli
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid
  • RB: Matt Lowton – Burnley
  • CB: Diego Carlos – Sevilla
  • CB: Shakodran Mustafi – Schlalke 
  • CB: Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon
  • CDM: Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid
  • CDM: Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City
  • CM: Jordan Veretout – Roma
  • CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • CM: Josh Dasilva – Brentford
  • CAM: Kyoung Rok Choi – Karlsruher SC
  • CAM: Éver Banega – Al Shabab
  • LM: Aiden McGeady – Sunderland
  • RM: Ismaïla Sarr – Watford
  • RW: Trincao – Barcelona
  • CF: Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
  • ST: Josh Maja – Fulham 
  • ST: Youssouf Niakate – Al Wehda
  • ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

TOTW 21 Silver Stars prediction – Gelson Dala

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone for Angolan winger Gelson Dala.

The 24-year-old, who is a 74-rated silver in FIFA 21, helped Rio Ave to a 3-1 win over Guimaraes, bagging a goal, an assist, and won Man of the Match honors. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 21 and aren’t official. Just like last week, EA might scupper some of our predictions by including them in the Future Stars promo. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 21 will be released on Wednesday, February 17 at 6 pm GMT.