Pokemon TCG’s Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box shaves down price

The Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box lets you catch 10 booster packs and extras at a 12% discount for a limited time.

Pokemon TCG fans can expand their card collections with the power-packed Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box, now available at a 12% discount. The set contains 10 vivid Crown Zenith expansion packs brimming with legendary partners Zacian and Zamazenta, alongside other fan favorites from recent games.

Each illustrated booster pack includes cards depicting popular species from the Galar region and beyond. You can discover rare character cards of the martial artist Lucario or fire-type Pokemon, Charizard as both a Radiant and mega-powered VSTAR.

The Elite Trainer Box provides more than just booster packs. An extra Lucario VSTAR etched foil promo card lets buyers wield their own fighting protege.

65 high-quality card sleeves picturing the fan-favorite Lucario provide stylish protection for the decks. No true Pokemon master’s collection would be complete without essential Energy cards, so 45 are included here.

Save big on Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box

Amazon

This Elite Trainer Box isn’t just about the cards and accessories – it’s also a fantastic collector’s item. The collector’s box is designed to keep everything organized with four dividers.

It’s the perfect way to store and display a growing Pokemon card collection.

