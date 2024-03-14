Pokemon TCG tourney accessories have players worried over hoarders

Brand new Pokemon TCG accessories have just been revealed for EUIC 2024 – but fans are already worried that they may fall victim to hoarders.

The Pokemon European International Championships is just around the corner and a brand new set of EUIC 2024 accessories have just been revealed by The Pokemon Company on their social media.

The accessories look incredible – featuring fan-favorite ‘mons Ceruledge and Armarouge – but some fans are already concerned that they may struggle to get their hands on the products thanks to scalpers and hoarders.

Pokemon TCG fans concerned over EUIC accessory availability

The set of accessories featured at EUIC this year includes exclusive Pokemon TCG dice and counters, a playmat, a deck box, and several other items as shown below. They feature the Scarlet & Violet exclusive Pokemon Ceruledge and Armarouge with dynamic designs.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon EUIC 2024 accessories.

The Pokemon Company revealed the accessories in a post on X recently, and fans were excited about the designs. One comment replied saying, “those damage counters look sick” and another said, “This set is actually pretty dope! Ceruledge is one of my favourite Mons from the new region”.

That wasn’t the main theme in the replies, though. Players took the opportunity to voice their concerns about how these accessories are often stocked at Play! Pokemon events.

One person queried, “Will you manage your daily stock allocation better this year? (Previous years staff were putting out later days stock early)” and noted that they’d seen the ‘one per customer’ rule broken by staff members, too.

Another concerned comment said, “Now the question is, will you actually stock enough so the scalpers don’t hoover everything up???”

Other concerns were voiced in the replies to the initial post, too, with American players worrying that they may not get to buy these items themselves at the North America International Championships (NAIC) later this year.

One player reposted it with the caption “I can’t wait to not be able to buy any of this at NAIC” and others asked their EU friends to pick up the merch for them.

These products will likely sell out very quickly during EUIC, so if you’re interested in getting them and can’t attend the event, keep an eye out for resellers. We’d advise monitoring the prices for a little while, as it’s likely that they’ll be highest right after the event.

If you won’t be attending EUIC, keep an eye out for the Twitch drops instead. There’s a lot to look forward to with this event and players have the chance to grab some unique rewards simply by watching live streams.