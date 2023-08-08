Pokemon TCG and Pokemon Stadium 2 out now on Nintendo Switch Online

The Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Stadium 2 have both been surprise released for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

During the August 2023 Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company confirmed the two classic titles would be available to play directly after the livestream ended.

The Game Boy Color’s Pokemon Trading Card Game and the Nintendo 64’s Pokemon Stadium 2 are joining other classic games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

In April 2023, the service added Stadium 2’s predecessor – Pokemon Stadium. However, unlike the N64 game, trainers could not transfer creatures into the Switch port.

While they aren’t the anticipated mainline Pokemon Game Boy titles, players will no doubt still be excited to play more classic games from the franchise.

Pokemon TCG and Stadium 2 join Nintendo Switch Online catalog

Game Boy Color’s Pokemon Trading Card Game came out in Japan in 1998 and later arrived in the United States in 2000. The title previously launched on the Nintendo 3DS via the Virtual Console service but shut down following the eShop closure in March 2023.

The game follows an ambitious character named Mark who dreams of becoming the best Pokemon TCG player. However, he must best his rival Ronald in addition to defeating eight Club Masters – similar to Gym Leaders. Then, Mark has to beat four Grand Masters – like the Elite Four.

On the other hand, Pokemon Stadium 2 involves players defeating trainers in the Gym Leader Castle. You can play 12 mini-games with friends to earn bragging rights.

You must have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription to play Pokemon Stadium 2. However, a standard subscription grants access to the Trading Card Game.