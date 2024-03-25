Pokemon TCG players livid as “coordinated buyout” takes out top Temporal Forces card

After the launch of Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces to the Western market, many collectors are complaining about a “coordinated buyout” seemingly causing card prices to rise.

A fresh new batch of cards has been released, with Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces now out worldwide, and fans are diving into the latest set. However, as prices are in flux and fans wait for the market to settle, some are calling the current reselling market out for allegedly inflating prices.

A Pokemon TCG fan by the name of u/BrothersOats has posted on Reddit, saying, “lol this coordinated buyout of Iron Crown goes crazy.” The post shows the card price for the new SIR Iron Crown from Temporal Forces, with a listed median price of $249.99 but a market price of $57.35.

A lot of Pokemon TCG fans in the comments are sharing their tips for avoiding high market prices, and a lot of it comes down to just buying individual cards, and waiting plenty of time for the market to self-regulate. Especially as many seem disappointed with the current pull rates.

One person says, “just give it a few months , never buy singles on release. that miraidon ex #244 that was all the rage and somewhere around $120 on set release is now $21CAD”. While another adds, “Mmhmm, I usually buy singles for a set a minimum of 1 year after.”

However, there might be a good reason behind the price of Iron Crown, as one person explains that the card is “currently highly hyped for competitive play.” While some argue players could just use the basic version of the card, another user says, “If players are like us Yugioh players then the basic ones aren’t enough”.

Finally, one fan sums it all up nicely, saying, “Bogus inflated price. No one should purchase until it’s back down to $50.”

If you do want to grab yourself some Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces cards, your best bet is probably to buy Booster Packs right now and wait to buy the most expensive Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces cards later when the market has calmed down.