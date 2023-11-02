Pokemon TCG player unearths discontinued sets while out at sea

Bulk is a term for big quantities of common cards with not much individual value.

The hunt never stops for Pokemon TCG hits and one lucky collector has discovered a hidden treasure on the high seas. Who knew cruise ships were hiding potential pulls this whole time?

Pokemon TCG collecting offers the opportunity for some pretty wild come-ups with some cards going for millions of dollars. Of course, it’s not all about the money for some collectors.

There are other forms of gratification in the Pokemon TCG collecting scene like finding a particularly thicc mon or snapping up the most coveted waifu card. Just don’t think about the fact that these are basically animals and children and you’re golden.

The most exciting part is that potential pulls can come in surprising places and Reddit user u/ApriBallsBrian may have found the best one yet. They stumbled across a treasure trove of discontinued Pokemon TCG sets in a cruise ship arcade.

Posting their discovery to the r/PokemonTCG Subreddit, they revealed images of Sun & Moon Burning Shadows and X&Y Evolutions booster packs. The most impressive find however was a Shining Legends Premium Powers Collection.

This was the prize u/ApriBallsBrian set their sights on and quickly went to work farming tickets to snag the box. It’s a good thing they did because it can fetch anywhere between $350-$500 USD unopened.

Collectors in the thread were floored at u/ApriBallsBrian’s luck and wished they had their good fortune. “If I was on that cruise you’d see a grown-ass man in the arcade furiously playing at 3 AM,” one user admitted.

When asked if they planned to rip the boosters in the box, they said they wanted to keep it sealed as a collector’s item which most people agreed was a good choice. “I would keep it sealed since most of the cards in that set are not too much,” one user concurred.

The Pokemon Company If they did want to gamble, they could pull this $640 USD Mewtwo GX from the Shining Legends set.

It’s a pretty amazing find in an unexpected location. We’ve half a mind to book our own cruise and see if we can pay our way with Pokemon pulls.

