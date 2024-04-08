Pokemon TCG player spots $1000 bounty at “shady” store for rare Umbreon card

How much would you pay for a Moonbreon card? A Pokemon TCG player recently discovered a huge bounty at their local store for the infamous card and other fans were split on the matter.

Have you ever heard of card bounties before? It’s where card stores will put out a bounty for a specific card that they want to have in stock, telling buyers that they’ll give them X amount of money if they buy a pack or two and pull the chase card.

A Pokemon TCG player recently shared a snap of a huge bounty that they spotted at their local store in a Reddit post, dubbing it “shady” in the process. Other Pokemon fans were fascinated by the $1K bounty, kickstarting a debate on bounties, weighed packs, and more.

The other collectors and players in r/PokemonTCG were intrigued by the $1K bounty – which was for Umbreon VMAX (215/203) from Evolving Skies, affectionately known as Moonbreon. The bounty in the image promised, “pull Moonbreon in shop and we’ll pay you $1000!”

Players questioned whether the bounty would actually be upheld, with some of the readers saying that it seemed pretty smart of the store to offer the bounty and others saying it didn’t feel right – or that a piece of paper couldn’t guarantee a $1K reward. Some were even sure that the packs had been weighed.

One reader was confident that the bounty would have to be upheld legally, saying it would be a “slam dunk small claims case” if the shop refused to pay up when presented with a Moonbreon in store.

A few of the Pokemon collectors were confused by the use of “shady” in OP’s title, pointing out that bounties are quite commonly seen in TCG spaces. One reader even confirmed, “I tried my luck at this store yesterday and pulled Rainbow Rare Gyarados … I don’t think they’re resealing them lol”.

Regardless of whether you’re a fan of TCG bounties or not, it’s hard to deny that the Moonbreon bounty seems to be an effective way to pull in new customers. Some rare cards are virtually worth their weight in gold, and cards featuring the Eeveelutions always seem to do exceptionally well.

