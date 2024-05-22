Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer illustration rare cards are hauntingly beautiful

Pokemon TCG fans are loving the newest card list leaks from Japanese set Night Wanderer, where Duskull and its evolutions stand out in brightly-colored illustration rare cards.

Whether it’s for collections of competitive decks, Pokemon TCG fans are always looking forward to new illustration rare cards. These full-art cards depict favorite companions in a variety of settings, from beautiful natural backgrounds to adorable, themed locations.

In the newest Japanese Pokemon TCG expansion Night Wanderer, full art illustration rare cards feature a haunting collection of Ghost-types. Players are already amping up for the Duskull evolution line, which depicts the Pokemon in an adorable art style.

As shared by AntiqueSail77006 on Reddit, the Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer illustration rare cards depict Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir illustrated in bubbly, bright colors.

However, the pleasant art style is offset by the Pokemon glaring eerily at the viewer. Each makes uncomfortable eye contact from an otherwise normal setting, perfectly capturing their Ghost-type charms.

While Night Wanderer is a Japanese release, these card lists give fans around the world a look at what may be included in new English card sets. It is possible that these Ghost-type cards will be included in Shrouded Fable, set to release in the US in August 2024.

Despite the wait, Pokemon TCG fans are very excited about the Ghost-type illustrations that have started popping up on social media, and the Duskull cards have garnered strong interest among collectors.

Players in the comments are delighted, talking about the depictions of the well-loved Pokemon. One states, “Ok, that’s 3 more cards I have to have! Absolutely love the art on these!” while another adds, “He’s just standing there… MENACINGLY!”

Multiple commentators have pointed out that Dusknoir looks as if it’s making a rude gesture as it lurks in the curtains. However, the illusion is caused by several fingers being blocked from view. Despite this, many fans have cited it as another reason to want the cards.

While there are at least several months to go before these cards might make their way into an English card list, fans dedicated to obtaining them may want to look up and purchase the Japanese singles after Night Wanderer releases.

In the meantime, Pokemon TCG players will want to check out Twilight Masquerade and stay up to date on expansion news.