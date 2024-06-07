Where to buy Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer

The Night Wander special expansion set is one of the most important Pokemon TCG releases for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players. It’s packed to the brim with beautiful artwork and competitive viability.

This set takes inspiration from the Scarlet & Violet DLC in particular and it heavily features popular ‘mons like Pecharunt and the Loyal Three with some strikingly powerful cards.

If you’ve been hunting for a way to import Night Wanderer, it’s worth taking a look at the official Pokemon storefront on Amazon Japan. Both the Booster Display Box and Booster Packs are available here, alongside other iconic sets like Crimson Haze, and they deliver to a variety of locations.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer Booster Display and Booster Pack.

If you’ve never picked up a Booster Display Box before, they’re high-value items that come with a large amount of Booster Packs. The exact number of Booster Packs included can vary between expansion sets, but it’ll usually be in the range of 30.

The Night Wanderer Booster Display Box is no different, coming with 30 Booster Packs that contain 5 cards apiece. It’s a great way to see an expansion set up close and increase your chances of pulling a rare full art Pokemon or Trainer card.

If you’re a fan of the Night Wanderer Pokemon cards but want to get them in English, you won’t have too long to wait. While an official Shrouded Fable card list isn’t available yet, we will see at least some Night Wanderer cards in the upcoming August 2 expansion set release.

To learn more about Shrouded Fable, make sure to check out our Elite Trainer Box buying guide and summary of the new woodblock art style, too. It’s looking like a stunning expansion set so far, as is Night Wanderer.

